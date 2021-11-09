CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

58-year-old man dies in single-vehicle crash in Novi

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gTbHg_0crBt3Tm00

NOVI (WWJ) -- A 58-year-old man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Novi, Tuesday morning.

According to police, the man lost control of his SUV and crashed into a tree on Napier Rd., south of 12 Mile Rd., just before 5 a.m.

The driver, identified as a Wixom resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

Napier Road was closed for three hours as Novi and Michigan State Police conducted their on-scene investigation. The road has since been reopened.

It's still unclear what caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle, as the investigation continues.

No additional injuries were reported.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Novi, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Wixom, MI
City
Novi, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Novi, MI
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Michigan State Police#Accident#Napier Rd#Mspmetrodet#Charlielangton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy