58-year-old man dies in single-vehicle crash in Novi
NOVI (WWJ) -- A 58-year-old man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Novi, Tuesday morning.
According to police, the man lost control of his SUV and crashed into a tree on Napier Rd., south of 12 Mile Rd., just before 5 a.m.
The driver, identified as a Wixom resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.
Napier Road was closed for three hours as Novi and Michigan State Police conducted their on-scene investigation. The road has since been reopened.
It's still unclear what caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle, as the investigation continues.
No additional injuries were reported.
