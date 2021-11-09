58-year-old man dies in single-vehicle crash in Novi

NOVI (WWJ) -- A 58-year-old man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Novi, Tuesday morning.

According to police, the man lost control of his SUV and crashed into a tree on Napier Rd., south of 12 Mile Rd., just before 5 a.m.

The driver, identified as a Wixom resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

Napier Road was closed for three hours as Novi and Michigan State Police conducted their on-scene investigation. The road has since been reopened.

It's still unclear what caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle, as the investigation continues.

No additional injuries were reported.