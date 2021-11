Dave Hill spent 20 years in the U.S. Army during the Cold War era, including time in West Germany.Stationed in West Germany at the height of the Cold War, U.S. Army veteran Dave Hill said there were a lot of sleepless nights amid constant fear of impending war. But he says one night stood out in particular: the day former President Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981. "The Army just assumed it was Russia who had shot him," said Hill, who was an infantry soldier with an air defense artillery unit that oversaw nuclear-capable missiles at the time. "It was...

