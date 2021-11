Elf on the Shelf is visiting Rochester, New Hampshire!. Be on the lookout for the Elf on the Shelf throughout downtown Rochester. You will have to search far and wide, up and down. You never know where you might find him/her. Search on December 18 between 11 am and 3 pm according to Rochester City Officials. When you find the Elf, he/she will reward you with a treat and a ticket! You can take that ticket to Collec-tiques on North Main Street and enter a raffle. The more Elves you find, the more tickets you get, the more your chances of winning the Grand Prize so keep on looking! It’s a great game to play with the kids and I plan on doing some Elf hunting myself.

ROCHESTER, NH ・ 14 HOURS AGO