Euro Shrugs Improve German Sentiment, Yen Stays Firm

Overview: Reports that the Fed's Brainard was interviewed for the Chair helped soften yields a bit, not that they needed extra pressure, on ideas she is more dovish than Powell. In turn, the lower yields saw the yen rise to its best level in nearly a month and led the major currencies higher against the dollar. The yen is joined by the Scandis and sterling to lead the majors. The New Zealand dollar is the laggard. Emerging market currencies are also mostly stronger, and the JP Morgan EM FX Index is rising for the third consecutive session, the longest streak in a couple of months. The Turkish lira is a notable exception, even after the central bank hiked the reserve requirements for foreign currency and precious metal deposits by 200 bp. Note that the central bank meets next week (November 18). Asia Pacific equity markets are mixed. Japan, Australia, and Indian markets eased. Europe's Stoxx 600 continues to run. It is up for the ninth consecutive session today and has fallen only once since October 21. US future indices are edging higher. The US 10-year yield is off around three basis points to 1.46%. European yields are mostly 2-3 bp lower. Gold is firm near yesterday's highs. It has rallied from last week's lows near $1759 to $1827 earlier today to fray the upper Bollinger Band. December WTI is near $82.50 ahead of the EIA's short-term energy outlook, which is seen as a key factor in how the US responds to OPEC+ decision to stick to the gradual increase in supply. After yesterday's jitters, some preliminary signs that Russia will deliver more gas to Europe helped ease prices. Copper successfully tested the 200-day moving average last week and is rising for the third consecutive session. Technically, it looks bullish, and inventories are low.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO