Euro Shrugs Improve German Sentiment, Yen Stays Firm

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYen stays general firm after earlier rally today, and Dollar is following. Euro shrugs off better than expected German economic sentiment data. Sterling and Swiss Franc are mixed. Australian and New Zealand Dollar are currently the weakest. Gold is firm but there is no follow through buying through 1833.79 key resistance....

Dollar Surges as Markets Added to Bets on June Fed Hike

Traders added to the bet of a June rate hike by Fed after stronger consumer inflation reading. Dollar surged across the board with Dollar index taking out an important fibonacci level. Benchmark currency yields staged a strong rebound. But stocks were very resilient despite intensify speculation of an early Fed hike and rising yields. Gold also delivered a long-waited upside breakout in spite of Dollar strength.
Dollar Digesting Gains, But Remains Strongest for the Week

Overall, trading in the forex market is rather subdued today. Dollar is retreating mildly but remains the strongest one for the week. Yen remains the distant second, while Sterling is third. On the other hand, Australian Dollar is the weakest one, followed closely by New Zealand Dollar. Euro and Swiss Franc are mixed. Gold also turns into consolidation but stays firm at around 1850. WTI crude oil is holding stubbornly around 80 handle.
Dollar Extending Broad Based Rally in Quiet Trading

Dollar’s broad based rally continues in Asian session today and looks set to have a strong close for the week. Talking about weekly performance, Yen is following the greenback as the next strongest. New Zealand Dollar and Australian Dollar are competing for the worst performing spot. European majors are mixed with Euro, Sterling and Swiss Franc trading in range against each other too.
USD Continues To Gain On Tight Inflation

The USD continued to gain against a number of its counterparts yesterday in the aftermath of the release of October’s US CPI rates. Overall market mood remained unchanged also given that no high impact US financial data were released yesterday. On a fundamental level we note the thawing of tensions in the US-Sino relationships which started with the announcement of the collaboration of the two countries in an effort to reduce emissions. The issue though may continue as US President Biden and Chinese Leader Xi Jinping are scheduled to address leaders of the Pacific Rim late today and should the tensions in the relationships of the two countries ease further, we may see the USD experiencing some safe haven outflows. On the other hand, markets today may be more interested in the release of the preliminary US University of Michigan for November and the JOLTS job openings figure for September. On the monetary front we highlight the speech of New York Fed President Williams, and should he maintain the Fed’s usual narrative about the temporary nature of inflation we may also see the USD retreating somewhat due to the bank’s dovishness.
Inflation Remains The Main Focus

Inflation remains the key focus. Japan Econ Min Yamagiwa stated that would prepare flexible measures on soaring energy prices in their stimulus package as crude oil prices cannot be predicted (Note: Japan government stimulus draft did not mention the size of spending). China State Planner (NDRC): To increase the exploration...
Dollar Rules The FX Skies, Equities Undecided

Stocks caught in limbo, oil prices wary of supply risks. Second-tier data coming up today, but could be crucial. The trading week is coming to a close with the dollar ruling the skies over the FX battleground, after a shocking acceleration in US inflation reignited expectations for faster Fed rate increases and served as jet fuel for the reserve currency. Markets are currently split on whether the FOMC will hike rates twice or three times next year.
A Sharp Increase In The Dollar Index May Provoke Capital Outflows From Stock And Bond Markets And Weaken Other Currenies

The US stock indices traded yesterday without a single trend. The Dow Jones index decreased by 0.44%, the S&P 500 added 0.06% and the Nasdaq technology increased by 0.52%. The dollar is strengthening due to the expectation of a rate hike soon after the Fed ends its stimulative bond buying cuts. This risks triggering capital outflows from emerging market assets, while negatively affecting stocks, bonds, and other currencies.
How to Invest in Japan

The Japanese economy is the third-largest in the world, trailing only the United States and China. A market that size is one that many investors, understandably, don’t want to ignore. Here’s an overview of the Japanese stock market, as well … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in Japan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
XAU/USD Outlook: Gold Is Set For Further Advance But Possibility

Spot gold extends advance into the sixth straight day on Thursday and pressuring new 5-month high ($1868), posted on Wednesday when metal’s price spiked after higher than expected us inflation data in October. Rising consumer prices boost demand for gold as an inflation hedge, while a slowdown in the US...
Canadian Dollar Accelerates Down on Weakening Oil, Dollar Staying Strong

Selloff in Canadian Dollar gathers pace today as WTI oil price is quickly heading back towards 80 handle. Other commodity currencies are also weak, with Aussie weighed down by poor job data. On the other hand, Dollar is staying firm without clear sign of loss momentum yet. Yen is also not performing too bad, as it’s still trying to eke out more gains in crosses. Euro is mixed for now, even though EU upgrades Eurozone inflation forecasts.
Dollar Storms Higher As Hot Inflation Reignites Fed Bets

US inflation comes in hot, pouring fuel on Fed rate hike expectations. Dollar hits new highs for the year against euro and sterling. Stock market feels the heat, gold turns into an inflation hedge. Markets reprice Fed. Another shocking acceleration in US inflation unleashed havoc across global markets yesterday. The...
AUD/USD stays below 0.7400 on sour sentiment, China/US Inflation eyed

AUD/USD struggles to overcome monthly low, consolidates weekly losses of late. Market sentiment worsens of reflation fears, doubts over Fed reshuffle. US Treasury yields drop six-week low, equities weakness as well. Aussie Westpac Consumer Sentiment, China CPI can entertain traders ahead of US inflation figures. AUD/USD remains depressed around weekly...
Yen Staying in Driving Seat With Falling Yields and Mild Risk-Off Sentiment

Falling global yields and mild risk off sentiment continue to boost Japanese Yen. On the other hand, Australian Dollar is leading other commodity currencies lower. But the forex markets are mixed elsewhere for now. Dollar and European majors are stuck in near term ranges against each other. Eyes will turn to US consumer inflation data today, and see if that could trigger breakouts in Dollar pairs.
AUD/USD stays firmer above 0.7400 amid softer USD, upbeat sentiment

AUD/USD grinds higher after printing the biggest daily gains in over a week. Equities, gold underpin recovery moves despite sluggish week-start. China trade numbers came in positive, Aussie NAB figures improved too. Fedspeak remains cautiously optimistic, Powell’s comments eyed. AUD/USD holds onto Monday’s gains past 0.7400, edging higher around 0.7420...
Japan service sector sentiment improves in Oct

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s service sector sentiment index rose 13.4 points to 55.5 in October, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, as the government eased state-of-emergency curbs last month and new COVID-19 cases plunged to the lowest levels in more than a year. The index, which was at 42.1...
Yen Resumes Rally, Gold Eyeing Key Resistance

Yen’s rally resumes today while overall market sentiments are mixed. Asian stocks are treading water but US benchmark yield takes another dive. Swiss Franc is following as the second strongest for now. On the other hand, commodity currencies are trading broadly lower, as led by Aussie. Euro and Sterling are mixed. Main focuses will now turn to German ZEW economic sentiment and US PPI.
Falling yields give the yen a boost

Overview: Reports that the Fed's Brainard was interviewed for the Chair helped soften yields a bit, not that they needed extra pressure, on ideas she is more dovish than Powell. In turn, the lower yields saw the yen rise to its best level in nearly a month and led the major currencies higher against the dollar. The yen is joined by the Scandis and sterling to lead the majors. The New Zealand dollar is the laggard. Emerging market currencies are also mostly stronger, and the JP Morgan EM FX Index is rising for the third consecutive session, the longest streak in a couple of months. The Turkish lira is a notable exception, even after the central bank hiked the reserve requirements for foreign currency and precious metal deposits by 200 bp. Note that the central bank meets next week (November 18). Asia Pacific equity markets are mixed. Japan, Australia, and Indian markets eased. Europe's Stoxx 600 continues to run. It is up for the ninth consecutive session today and has fallen only once since October 21. US future indices are edging higher. The US 10-year yield is off around three basis points to 1.46%. European yields are mostly 2-3 bp lower. Gold is firm near yesterday's highs. It has rallied from last week's lows near $1759 to $1827 earlier today to fray the upper Bollinger Band. December WTI is near $82.50 ahead of the EIA's short-term energy outlook, which is seen as a key factor in how the US responds to OPEC+ decision to stick to the gradual increase in supply. After yesterday's jitters, some preliminary signs that Russia will deliver more gas to Europe helped ease prices. Copper successfully tested the 200-day moving average last week and is rising for the third consecutive session. Technically, it looks bullish, and inventories are low.
