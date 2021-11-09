Georgia's International Trade division awarded record fourth 'E Star' award

Georgia Department of Economic Development Deputy Commissioner for International Trade Mary Waters with U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves. Special Photo

ATLANTA — At a recent formal ceremony in Washington, D.C., Georgia Department of Economic Development Deputy Commissioner for International Trade Mary Waters accepted the President’s “E Star” Award for Export Service on behalf of the state of Georgia. The award, which is the highest honor given to providers of services to U.S. exporters, was presented by U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Georgia’s International Trade division earned the award in 2020, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony was postponed. GDEcD is the first entity in the nation to earn a fourth “E” Award, and Georgia entered the Top 10 exporting states for the first time in 2020. Waters accepted the honor in recognition of ongoing “significant contributions to an increase in U.S. exports.”

“I applaud the work of Georgia’s International Trade office for successfully assisting our state’s small- and medium-sized businesses into new markets,” Gov. Brian Kemp said. “The personalized support provided by our International Trade team highlights how Georgia continues to be named the top state for business and a global hub for jobs, innovation and investment.”

In addition, Waters is the current president of State International Development Organizations Inc. (SIDO), the premier U.S. organization dedicated to supporting state international trade agencies and state export development programs.

“Trade development is a significant factor in strong economic development and a thriving economy, and this award is a testament to the effectiveness of Georgia’s International Trade team,” Waters said. “It’s an honor to serve with both the team in Georgia to help them deliver customized assistance and services to our businesses, and with SIDO to enhance trade services across the spectrum to the benefit of all exporters.”

The Georgia Department of Economic Development actively supports export development through long-standing representation in 12 strategic international markets including Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Europe, Israel, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Peru, and the United Kingdom. These representatives play a crucial role in facilitating international connections that generate economic success. Approximately two-thirds of Georgia trade involves markets where the state has representation.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s International Trade division first earned the President’s “E” Award for Exports in 1975. Since that time, the department has been awarded the President’s “E Star” Award for Export Service three times, in 2007, 2014, and 2020. The letter announcing this accomplishment called it “a feat not achieved by any other entity in the 59-year history of the program.”

“I again extend my congratulations and thanks to our International Trade team in Georgia and around the world for their quality work, which has earned so many accolades from the federal commerce department,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “Georgia businesses and Georgia products make a difference to a thriving U.S. and global economy, and our reach continues to grow thanks to decades of dedication and investments in the right channels for success.”

In 2020, Georgia merchandise exports reached 215 unique countries and territories and experienced the lowest rate of export contraction among all top 10 states, despite headwinds from a global pandemic. Georgia exported $38.8 billion in goods as the state’s diverse industry base and global connectivity continued to drive its competitiveness. Total trade reached $137.7 billion, spanning 221 countries and territories.