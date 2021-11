Few people would expect to see the No 17 flash up on the fourth official’s board when Pep Guardiola turns to his bench to change a game. Taking off Kevin De Bruyne when a goal down — and a man light — would usually be considered sacrilege. Manchester City are more likely to force the issue with him on the pitch, that much is obvious. Particularly when met with stoic, low blocks.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO