A Bitcoin ATM was stolen from a Grayscale Bitcoin Trust crypto exchange in Barcelona on Friday, Nov. 12. Police in Catalonia are investigating the theft of a bitcoin ATM in a wealthy Barcelona neighborhood on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at around 3 AM. The ATM was located in a brick-and-mortar crypto exchange outlet belonging to Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the Sarria neighborhood. A video claimed to be depicting the robbery showed an SUV colliding with closed shutters of the exchange’s storefront, followed by six men who carried the machine into another car that was nearby. Police declined to comment on the investigation to the local media.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 HOURS AGO