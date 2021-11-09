CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Betty and Veronica' Lecture

carriagetownenews.com
 4 days ago

HAVERHILL, MA — Buttonwoods Museum announces their last lecture in...

www.carriagetownenews.com

carriagetownenews.com

A Don Campbell Christmas

HAMPSTEAD —Hampstead Cable is happy to announce that the Don Campbell Band will present its popular free Christmas Concert again this year on Tues., November 30 at 7:00 p.m. As in years past, the event will be held at Hampstead Middle School, 28 School Street. This year’s concert, however, will look a little different. In order to comply with Hampstead School District’s guidelines as they pertain to COVID-19, there will be no round tables. Chairs will be spaced three-feet apart. In places where the three-foot social distancing cannot be met, concert-goers will be required to wear masks. Attendance will be limited to the first 150 guests. Masks will be provided for those who need them.
HAMPSTEAD, NH
carriagetownenews.com

‘Anne of Green Gables’

EPPING — Epping Community Theater is pleased to present “Anne of Green Gables”, Directed by Lesley Gallagher at Ladd’s Playhouse, 38c Ladd’s Lane in Epping. Performances take place December 3-5 and December 10-12. For tickets, go to www.eppingtheater.org/Anne.html. Note: Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, they have limited the seats...
EPPING, NH
Daily Inter Lake

Veronica Jeanne Dunfee, 85

On Oct. 31, 2021, the gates of heaven opened wide for the arrival of a tiny, but mighty, spunky redhead named Veronica Jeanne Dunfee. She was born to John and Veronica Kelly in Butte on Dec. 15, 1935. Jeanne was a devoted and proud mother of seven, grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of six. Jeanne met her one and only life partner and Prince Charming, Skip Dunfee, while attending Butte Central High School. They married June 23, 1956, and recently celebrated 65 years of a joy-filled marriage. However, those who know this special couple saw them demonstrate incredible strength and courage when faced with many of life’s adversities. This modeling of strength, faith and commitment has been leaned on and emulated by their immediate family and many others whose lives they’ve touched.
BUTTE, MT
carriagetownenews.com

Newton Senior Luncheon

NEWTON — Newton will hold a Senior Holiday Luncheon on Tues., December 14 at 11:00 a.m. at the Roma Restaurant, 29 Middlesex Street in Haverhill, MA. Newton Seniors are welcome to choose their choice of meal – chicken parmigiana, baked haddock, ziti with meatballs, or sirloin. Tickets are free but Seniors must sign up at the Newton Town Hall, 2 Town Hall Road.
NEWTON, NH
iBerkshires.com

WRL Lecture Series

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Williamstown Rural Lands (WRL) is launching TALKS on the HILL, a free monthly lecture series for the greater Berkshire community on a variety of environmental and land-use topics. These talks draw on the expertise of residents of Western Massachusetts, The Berkshires as well as neighboring Vermont and...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
soapsindepth.com

Roxanne Hart Joins the Cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS

A familiar face is coming to Genoa City when actress Roxanne Hart joins the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in the recurring role of Kim Dunaway. First reported by Soap Opera Digest, she is scheduled to make her first appearance in the episode airing on Thursday, Nov. 18, and is said to hold the key to a mystery that unfolds in Genoa City.
CELEBRITIES
Concord Monitor

Live Bach lectures resume

Concord Community Music School’s Bach’s Lunch series returns for the 2021-22 season, with David Ripley’s lecture, “The Birth of Art Song,” on Nov. 4, and “Faces of Love – A Song Recital” with faculty members Petra Pacaric and Kathy Southworth on Nov. 11. This season’s free Bach’s Lunch programs will...
CONCORD, NH
carriagetownenews.com

Squirrel Nut Zippers at The Cabot

BEVERLY, MA — In what’s become a new holiday tradition for many family and friends, the Squirrel Nut Zippers Holiday Caravan Tour makes its return this winter!. The Cabot is pleased to present the Squirrel Nut Zippers on Sat., December 11, 8:00 p.m. at 286 Cabot Street in Beverly, MA.
BEVERLY, MA
carriagetownenews.com

Exhibits, Educational Programs Highlight 2021 at the Wright Museum

WOLFEBORO —As the proverbial ball dropped on 2020, Wright Museum of WWII staff, volunteers, and board directors shared one goal regarding the upcoming season. “We were determined to make the 2021 exhibition season a successful one,” said Mike Culver, longtime executive director. Their hopes were met with success from opening...
WOLFEBORO, NH
carriagetownenews.com

Mobile Christmas Parade

HAMPSTEAD — Christmas is just around the corner! The Hampstead Lions Club will be hosting its second mobile Christmas parade on Sun., December 5 at 1:00 p.m. Vehicles will need to line up at 12:30 p.m. at Saint Anne Parish. If you are interested in showcasing a float or your...
HAMPSTEAD, NH
Fairfax Times

Veronica Lewis brings roots music to The Birchmere

Hot on the heels of the release of her chart-topping debut album, “You Ain’t Unlucky,” 18-year-old Veronica Lewis is quickly becoming a name to know in the music world. The singer recently took home the prestigious Sean Costello Rising Star and Best New Artist Debut 2021 at the Blues Blast Music Awards, and her spin on the Roots of American Music is putting critics on notice, with American Songwriter Magazine calling her “one of the most promising torchbearers of American Rock n’ Roll.”
MUSIC
carriagetownenews.com

Beer for History Welcomes The Czar's Brewery

EXETER —On Thursday, November 18, the American Independence Museum will host Beer for History, sponsored by Donahue Tucker & Ciandella, with The Czar’s Brewery as the featured brewer. Located in historic downtown Exeter, capital of New Hampshire during the Revolutionary War, The Czar’s Brewery offers everything from brown, blonde, and pumpkin ales to IPA’s, hefeweizens, and more.
EXETER, NH
carriagetownenews.com

Plaistow Festival of Trees and Craft Fair

PLAISTOW —The annual Plaistow Festival of Trees and Craft Fair will be held the weekend after Thanksgiving at the Plaistow Fish and Game Club. The three-day event, run by Plaistow Lions Club, will have a variety of raffles which you can enter for a chance to win decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, and other goods.
PLAISTOW, NH
carriagetownenews.com

Small Group Ensemble

EXETER —Do you love music? Is creating music something you’ve always wanted to try? Well we have the program for you! Exeter Recreation’s new Small Group Ensemble with instructor Ellen Carlson brings people together to practice and learn music together – bring whatever instrument, or singing voice, you want! Standard country, folk, rock, swing numbers with instruments and singing.
EXETER, NH
carriagetownenews.com

Speed Networking

EXETER —The Exeter Area Chamber “CHAMBERConnects” Speed Networking session will be held virtually on Mon., November 22 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Meet and interact with other business professionals in a format based around a one hour fast-paced series of mini-meetings to allow attendees to maximize their networking impact in a short amount of time.
EXETER, NH

