'Betty and Veronica' Lecture

On Oct. 31, 2021, the gates of heaven opened wide for the arrival of a tiny, but mighty, spunky redhead named Veronica Jeanne Dunfee. She was born to John and Veronica Kelly in Butte on Dec. 15, 1935. Jeanne was a devoted and proud mother of seven, grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of six. Jeanne met her one and only life partner and Prince Charming, Skip Dunfee, while attending Butte Central High School. They married June 23, 1956, and recently celebrated 65 years of a joy-filled marriage. However, those who know this special couple saw them demonstrate incredible strength and courage when faced with many of life’s adversities. This modeling of strength, faith and commitment has been leaned on and emulated by their immediate family and many others whose lives they’ve touched.

BUTTE, MT ・ 9 DAYS AGO