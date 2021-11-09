CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Xfinity outage - latest updates: Internet issues continue for many Comcast users

By Andrew Griffin
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPBPT_0crBmObt00

Xfinity internet and cable has gone down, in an outage affecting users across the country .

People were unable to get online – or even, in some cases, to check whether their internet had broken at all.

The problems appear to be the result of technical issues at the provider.

But neither Xfinity or its parent company Comcast have yet recognised the issue, or given any indication of how long it might last.

Follow here for the latest updates on the problems.

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Comcast Xfinity Blames ‘Network Issue’ For Massive Internet Outage Across Chicago Area And The U.S.

CHICAGO (CBS) — A massive Comcast outage left people scrambling to find internet service to get online to do their jobs on Tuesday. The outage for Comcast’s Xfinity internet service affected tens of thousands of customers across the country, including in the Chicago area. It was particularly troublesome for people who are still working from home.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xfinity
FOX59

Most customers back online after massive Comcast outage

INDIANAPOLIS — Most Comcast customers are back online after an hours-long outage this morning. The Comcast/Xfinity outage started around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Central Indiana, affecting internet, TV and phones. FOX59 talked to several businesses who couldn’t take credit card transactions or had to cancel appointments because the internet is down. Doctor Jeffrey Stevens, a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comcast customers report Xfinity service outages Tuesday morning

Comcast's Xfinity customers are reporting service outages in the Philadelphia region Tuesday morning. The company appeared to restore service to at least some customers around 8:30 a.m. The outages affected much of the Northeast, including parts of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland, according to online outage maps. COVID-19:Statewide...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chicago Tribune

Comcast service ‘fully restored’ for thousands of Xfinity customers in Chicago area but still no explanation for internet outage

It was a rude awakening for thousands of work-from-home Chicagoans Tuesday, who started their morning trying to figure why their Comcast Xfinity internet service wasn’t working. That answer remains elusive, and the outage extended far beyond Chicago, but many were back online by midmorning, their late start the pandemic equivalent of a freeway shutdown during the morning commute. “Earlier, ...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
New Jersey Herald

Comcast Xfinity internet, cable outages in NJ, across the country getting fixed

Comcast Xfinity customers are back online after a "network issue" caused service disruptions earlier Tuesday, a spokesperson said. "Earlier, some customers experienced intermittent service disruptions as a result of a network issue," a Comcast spokesperson said in a statement to the Asbury Park Press. "We have addressed the issue and service is now restoring for impacted customers, as we continue to investigate the root cause."
INTERNET
People

Widespread Comcast Xfinity Outage Impacts Thousands Across the U.S.

Thousands of Comcast Xfinity have been impacted as widespread outages have been reported across the country. Outages were first reported in the California Bay Area late Monday night, with service beginning to be restored just hours later, according to NBC Bay Area. The outlet reported that although the cause of the outages is currently unknown, they coincided with the arrival of strong winds and rain in the area.
INDUSTRY
CNET

Comcast Xfinity outage affects scattered subscribers across the US

Xfinity customers in Chicago, San Francisco, New York, Philadelphia and other areas on Tuesday were hit with outages to their internet and phone services. While it didn't appear to be a complete outage for all Comcast Xfinity customers, the issue was widespread enough that Downdetector showed outages ranging from Indiana to south Florida.
TECHNOLOGY
Lincoln Courier

Xfinity nationwide internet outage includes Springfield, Chicagoland

Internet users in Springfield and beyond reported internet outages Tuesday morning. Droves of users on social media identifying as Xfinity customers reported internet outages in the early hours. The company has yet to explain the outage. Reports of outages began overnight in the Bay Area and extended to the Midwest...
INTERNET
San Francisco Chronicle

Here's what Comcast says about the huge Bay Area Xfinity outage

Comcast officials said Tuesday they were investigating the cause of a widespread outage that disconnected thousands of people in the Bay Area from their internet, phone and cable services Monday night. Comcast customers reported losing their connections before 10 p.m. Monday and only some were able to reach a customer...
ECONOMY
IBTimes

Comcast Xfinity Reports Issue 'Addressed' After Outage Affects 53,000

Xfinity, the trade name of Comcast Cable Communications, saw outages spike early Tuesday across California's Bay Area, with 53,000 reporting a loss of internet service around 8:30 a.m. ET, according to DownDetector.com. Verizon and T-Mobile customers also reported service issues on DownDetector. The company has since tweeted that the issue...
TECHNOLOGY
Chicago Sun-Times

Widespread Comcast internet outage hits Chicago, other cities

A widespread broadband internet service outage appears to be affecting many Comcast Xfinity customers across the United States, including in the Chicago area, as countless customers report being unable to access the web. The outage began Tuesday morning when internet access to Comcast customers across the city dropped. It’s unclear...
CHICAGO, IL
indiana105.com

Comcast Reports Widespread Outages

Philadelphia-based communications giant Comcast is reporting widespread outages across the country. Outages have been reported in Northwest Indiana, as well as other parts of the Hoosier state, across the Chicago area and elsewhere in Illinois, also in Michigan, Philadelphia, and New Jersey. Customers are reporting connectivity problems like accessing the Internet and phone service. The outage was first reported around 7am Central time with some services slowly being restored to customers. No word at this time on what led to the widespread outages this morning.
INDIANA STATE
KSBW.com

Comcast Xfinity internet service restored after outage hits Central Coast, again

SALINAS, Calif. — Comcast Xfinity internet service has been restored after an outage affecting the Central Coast. Service was restored Thursday around 7:00 p.m. The outage appeared to strike around 10:40 a.m., according to downdetector.com. According to a spokesperson with Comcast, a vehicle in Salinas hit a structure that was...
SALINAS, CA
suburbanchicagoland.com

Comcast Increases Xfinity Internet Speeds in the Chicago Region

Comcast Increases Xfinity Internet Speeds in the Chicago Region. Several million households to benefit from faster speeds to power their increasingly connected homes. Comcast announced today that it has increased the speeds of its most popular Xfinity Internet tiers, providing an extra boost for several million customers across its Greater Chicago Region, which spans Central and Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan.
INTERNET
The Independent

The Independent

330K+
Followers
132K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy