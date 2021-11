United Way of Junction City/Geary County ended a successful week-long Business Blitz event on Friday, raising a total of $5,200. More than 20 businesses participated in the Business Blitz by donating or pledging various amounts for the general fund of the organization. Businesses that donated or pledged on Monday were recognized through the organization’s Facebook page, the radio and JC Post through the whole week. Those that donated Tuesday were recognized from that point on through the week and so-on.

