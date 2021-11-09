CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Panasonic Lumix S 35mm F1.8 sample gallery

By dpreview staff
Digital Photography Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've been using Panasonic's new Lumix S 35mm F1.8 L-mount lens for the last few...

www.dpreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Photography Review

Nikon Z9 pre-production sample gallery (DPReview TV)

Chris and Jordan shot thousands of photos while filming their review of the Nikon Z9. Check out this gallery of their favorite images to see what Nikon's newest flagship camera can deliver. Did you miss their review? If so, you can watch it here.
ELECTRONICS
ephotozine.com

New Samyang AF 50mm F1.4 FE II Lens Price, Availability & Sample Photos

The Samyang AF 50mm F1.4 FE II is an upgraded, 2nd generation version of Samyang's first-ever AF lens - the Samyang AF 50mm F1.4 FE which was launched over 5 years ago. The new AF 50mm F1.4 FE II is a fast-aperture prime lens designed for Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras with full-frame and APS-C sensors. Currently, the Samyang AF 50mm F1.4 FE II is the smallest and lightest among all the large-aperture standard 50mm focal length lenses compatible with the Sony FE mount.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Panasonic confirms it's still developing its 8K organic CMOS sensor with WDR and 60 fps global shutter recording

Back in February 2018, Panasonic announced it was developing an organic 8K image sensor that offered wide dynamic range (WDR) and a global shutter at up to 60 frames per second (fps). While little has been revealed about that sensor since then, it appears as though the technology is still in development, as Panasonic has revealed additional information about the 35MP Super 35mm sensor.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Lumix#F1#Panasonic Lumix S
videomaker.com

Panasonic Lumix BS1H full-frame box camera maxes out on connectivity

Panasonic has just released its newest box camera — this time, it’s the full-frame Lumix BS1H. If you’re already familiar with the Lumix lineup, this camera’s moniker may seem familiar. Indeed, the BS1H shares many similarities with the Lumix S1H. However, it distinguishes itself in a few key ways — most obviously is its box-like form factor. The Lumix BS1H has the same video performance and capabilities as the S1H. This means it comes equipped with powerful internal recording options such as open gate (3:2) 6K, 24p 4:2:0 10-bit and DCI 4K up to 60fps 4:2:0 10-bit, all without any recording time limit.
ELECTRONICS
mirrorlessrumors.com

Panasonic announced a new 35mm f/1.8 L-mount lens

The lens is available for preorder at BHphoto. Adorama. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

New firmware adds LAN and USB 4K streaming to Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5 II

Panasonic has released firmware version 1.1 for the Lumix DC-GH5 II, adding support for wired 4K streaming, among several feature enhancements. With the new firmware, IP streaming will be possible over tethered LAN at up to 4K/60p, in the H.265 codec. Using the H.264 code opens up the option to directly stream 4K/60p using a smartphone, via USB.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

The New Panasonic 35mm f1.8 S is Bound to Excite You!

We’ve been waiting for the day to come, and it’s finally here. Panasonic is announcing their Panasonic 35mm f1.8 S lens; completing the range of absolutely essential focal lengths. Panasonic previously released their 50mm f1.8, 85mm f1.8, and 24mm f1.8. We’re in love with the 50mm and 85mm. And we’re positive that the 35mm will be just as good if history is to be relied on. But more importantly, Panasonic is showing the rest of the industry exactly how to do things!
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
ephotozine.com

Panasonic Are Working On An 18mm F/1.8 Ultra-Wide Lens

To further strengthen the S-Series lens system, Panasonic has announced that the development is underway for a new 18mm f/1.8 ultra-wide-angle lens that will join the 85mm (S-S85), 50mm (S-S50), 24mm (S-S24) and the new 35mm (S-S35) which you can read ePHOTOzine's review of now. No more details have been...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Viltrox launches $400 85mm F1.8 AF lens for Canon RF mount cameras

Viltrox has announced its new 85mm F1.8 AF lens for Canon RF lenses, marking the company’s first AF lens for Canon’s mirrorless camera mount. The autofocus lens is constructed of ten elements in seven groups, including four short-wavelength elements and one extra-low dispersion (ED) element). Other features include a nine-blade aperture diaphragm, an aperture range of F1.8 through F16, a 72mm front filter thread and a minimum focusing distance of 80cm (2.6ft).
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Yongnuo has a new $310 50mm F1.8 AF full-frame lens for Sony E mount cameras on the way

Yongnuo has announced the YN 50mm F1.8S DF DSM, a new lens for full-frame Sony E mount camera systems. While the name and basic specifications are nearly identical to the APS-C 50mm F1.8 Sony E mount lens Yongnuo released early last year, the lens itself appears to be an entirely different design, inside and out. The autofocus lens is constructed of 11 elements in eight groups, including four high-refractive elements, one low-dispersion element and one aspherical element.
ELECTRONICS
Photofocus

NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S review: Lightweight with beautiful optics

It took me a long time to get used to the 35mm focal length. I know 35mm is a staple for virtually every photographer. However, I broke into the photography world taking headshots with classic portrait focal lengths — 85mm-200mm, and a 14mm-24mm for architecture. For me, 35mm was kind of photographic no man’s land.
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS Review (and some samples)

Wanna bet this lens is going to be hugely popular among EOS R shooters? Here is a Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS review, one of the less expensive options for the RF mount. Christopher Frost posted his Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS review. Her calls it a “soon-to-be-very-popular-indeed very low budget Canon RF mount lens“. We agree.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

DPReview TV: Tamron 28-75mm F2.8 G2 review

The original Tamron 28-75mm F2.8 was a Goldilocks lens for many Sony E-mount shooters. Now Tamron is back with a second gen version that promises to be even better. Does it deliver on that claim?. Chris and Jordan did a side-by-side comparison to find out, looking at critical qualities like...
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Panasonic’s SoundSlayer WIGSS is proof neck speakers are a terrible idea

It’s not every day that a gaming headset comes along that can surprise you. Panasonic’s new SoundSlayer Wearable Immersive Gaming Speaker System (WIGSS) isn’t a headset in the traditional sense, but it does subvert expectations — the marketing is a bit much and problematic. While the neck speaker design has already been done by brands like Bose and Sony, it’s certainly novel in the gaming space. But even for that, it’s clear the technology isn’t ready yet. Panasonic expects you to make many compromises to enjoy it, which ultimately doesn’t deliver a great experience.
ELECTRONICS
Interesting Engineering

Panasonic's New Battery Cell Has 6 Times the Power Capacity and 5 Times the Speed

Electronics giant Panasonic has provided an update on the new 4680 battery cell it is developing for Tesla, via an interview with Nikkei Asia. The form factor for the 4680-type battery cell was first revealed at Tesla's Battery Day event in September last year. During that event, Tesla claimed the 4680-type battery will provide five times more energy and six times more power capacity. The battery cell is powered by a new anode that uses a new silicon.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy