Panasonic Lumix S 35mm F1.8 sample gallery

Panasonic has just released its newest box camera — this time, it’s the full-frame Lumix BS1H. If you’re already familiar with the Lumix lineup, this camera’s moniker may seem familiar. Indeed, the BS1H shares many similarities with the Lumix S1H. However, it distinguishes itself in a few key ways — most obviously is its box-like form factor. The Lumix BS1H has the same video performance and capabilities as the S1H. This means it comes equipped with powerful internal recording options such as open gate (3:2) 6K, 24p 4:2:0 10-bit and DCI 4K up to 60fps 4:2:0 10-bit, all without any recording time limit.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO