Ahead of tomorrow’s release, Unpacking has received a new gameplay video on Switch. 45 minutes of footage is live in the new video. Unpacking is a zen game about the familiar experience of pulling possessions out of boxes and fitting them into a new home. Part block-fitting puzzle, part home decoration, you are invited to create a satisfying living space while learning clues about the life you’re unpacking. Over the course of eight house moves, you are given a chance to experience a sense of intimacy with a character you never see and a story you’re never told.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO