It’s not every day that a gaming headset comes along that can surprise you. Panasonic’s new SoundSlayer Wearable Immersive Gaming Speaker System (WIGSS) isn’t a headset in the traditional sense, but it does subvert expectations — the marketing is a bit much and problematic. While the neck speaker design has already been done by brands like Bose and Sony, it’s certainly novel in the gaming space. But even for that, it’s clear the technology isn’t ready yet. Panasonic expects you to make many compromises to enjoy it, which ultimately doesn’t deliver a great experience.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO