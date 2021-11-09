CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo interested in more than just Mario for visual content like movies

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Super Mario movie will be Nintendo’s first real foray into the movie business – unless you want to count the 1993 film that it didn’t have too much involvement with. But it sounds like this will only be the first of many additional projects in the future....

nintendoeverything.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

Want more movies and shows like Squid Game? Add these to your queue

Have you watched Netflix‘s smash hit Squid Game? The South Korean show has drawn a massive global audience, rising to the number one spot on the streaming platform in a matter of days. So, you’re in good company. But once you’ve finished it, what to watch after Squid Game is probably the question on a lot of people’s minds. So, what are some movies or shows like Squid Game?
TV & VIDEOS
egmnow.com

Mario Party Superstars impressions: Nintendo in a nutshell

If there’s one thing Nintendo never misses an opportunity to monetize, it’s millennial nostalgia. And if there’s one thing that Nintendo loves to avoid, it’s admitting when it’s made a mistake. Looking at it that way, Mario Party Superstars kills two birds with one stone for the Big N. I’m...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Charles Martinet
Person
Shigeru Miyamoto
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Chris Pratt
Person
Fred Armisen
gamerevolution.com

Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack Review: ‘Feels like it was put together just to see if people would go for it’

The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack recently premiered, and it’s been a disappointment. For an extra $30 for individuals and $45 for families per year, players get the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC, and access to Nintendo Switch Online N64 and Sega Genesis/Mega Drive games. Unfortunately, for those that just want the N64 and Genesis games, there’s no ala carte option. So, if you don’t care for Animal Crossing, it’s a steep price to pay for a small collection of games that are over 20 years old.
VIDEO GAMES
MovieWeb

Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto Says Animated Super Mario Bros. Movie Is Almost Done

The announcement was recently made that Chris Pratt would be leading an all-star voice cast on the new animated Super Mario Bros. movie from Illumination, and now according to co-producer and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, the movie is almost complete. During a Q&A session at the end of a financial results meeting, the game director said that the first cut of the movie is complete but needs some refining. In comments translated on Twitter by investment advisor David Gibson, Miyamoto commented that there is a "very good feeling" internally about the movie but they want to make sure that it "does not betray customers," and they are still polishing the final cut.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Pokemon Stadium, Mario Party, more leaked for Nintendo Switch N64 lineup

Nintendo Switch players can finally explore some an early range of N64 titles, however, the lineup could be getting a jolt of beloved classics according to a newly discovered datamine leak. Since the Nintendo Switch launched back in March 2017, familiar franchises have made the leap to the handheld console....
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Mario Kart 64 still shines in 2021 on Nintendo Switch Online, but Nintendo's legacy content needs work

Mario Kart 64 originally released on the Nintendo 64 on Feb. 10, 1997 in North America. It's probably sacrilege to say this, but... I was born in 1995. And because video games were hard to come by in the Caribbean growing up, I got my hands on it maybe once or twice as a small child. Probably less, because the game was "too hard for girls," according to my cousins.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo World#Movies#Q A#Ip#The Super Mario
NME

Super Mario creator hints at Nintendo Cinematic Universe

Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto has hinted that Nintendo could be planning to create their own cinematic universe. Earlier this year, the gaming giants confirmed they were making an animated Super Mario Bros. movie starring Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Jack Black as Bowser. There have also been rumours that Donkey Kong, voiced by Seth Rogan, would be getting his own spin-off movie as well.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

7 Movies Like 'Your Name' for More Gorgeous Animated Fantasies

Many people, both anime fans and not, have heard of the 2016 film Your Name, written and directed by Makoto Shinkai. The movie was a huge success in Japan, becoming one of the country's highest-grossing films, while also wowing critics worldwide and winning many awards on the festival circuit. Your Name tells the story of a teenage girl named Mitsuha Miyamizu (Mone Kamishiraishi) who lives in the rural town of Itomori and feels bored by her day-to-day existence, wishing specifically to be a boy from Tokyo in her next life. Well, someone is listening, as she wakes up the next day in the body of a real boy named Taki Tachibana (Ryunosuke Kamiki) who goes to high school in Tokyo. He awakens in Mitsuha's body, and both initially assume it’s a dream.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

DokeV is more than just a next-gen take on Pokemon

The response to DokeV’s debut at Gamescom this August was, perhaps, predictable. It is, after all, a gorgeous creature-collecting open-world adventure so, among the buzz that followed that first trailer, it was only natural to see some suggesting that this is what they’d hoped Pokémon games might look like by now. (If we’re being harsh, the framerate during battle scenes suggests Pearl Abyss is taking one too many cues from Game Freak, though of course this is still work in progress.)
VIDEO GAMES
PopSugar

12 Sci-Fi Movies Just as Action-Packed and Visually Incredible as Dune

Dune is finally in theaters and on HBO Max, and it's exactly what we expected: incredible. The movie follows Paul Atreides, a powerful young man who must travel to another planet to meet his destiny. Like other sci-fi movies, it's filled with thrilling action scenes, beautiful wide shots, and fantastic special effects. And let's not forget Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are major actors in it! I don't know about you, but I'll watch anything he stars in. He's just so dang talented (and attractive)!
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
ClutchPoints

Nintendo reveals plans for theme parks, future video content and more

No doubt about it: Nintendo has already built a long-lasting legacy in the video game industry. But now the company is laying the groundwork to take the well-renowned brand farther than ever before. It is now exploring content like films and infrastructure such as theme parks. Nintendo revealed a sneak peak into these exciting plans for the future in its Second Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Management Policy Briefing.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Pikmin Bloom is more a Nintendo fitness app than a video game

Pikmin Bloom recently released for mobile devices across the world. Nintendo fans weren’t sure what to expect when Pokémon Go developer Niantic announced a new augmented reality game based on Pikmin, the popular franchise starring half-plant, half-animal creatures. While the game takes some inspiration from Pokémon Go, it’s a completely different experience that’s more akin to a fitness app than an actual game.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Miyamoto says Nintendo wants to try expanding 3D Mario in new ways

During the Q&A portion of Nintendo’s financial results briefing late last week, Shigeru Miyamoto was asked about the differences between 3D and 2D Mario. Rather than talking about the actual games, he instead decided to share background information on development starting with New Super Mario Bros. Wii. We’ve heard about...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Nintendo Black Friday deals include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle, Ring Fit Adventure discount, more; start November 21st

It’s that time of year again when rampant consumerism fuels us all, and Nintendo’s rolling out discounts a-plenty to tempt our good will and wallets. Multiple games are seeing discounts, including a couple of the Switch’s more unique offerings. For all that’s been new this year, the star of the show is a familiar console bundle.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy