Jenifer’s Journal: Pirate season redux

By Police
Riverhead News-Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou will never look back on life and think, ‘I’ve spent too much time with my grandchildren.’ – Anonymous. Last Sunday, when the actual day itself crowned a weekend of marathon Halloween celebrations, a small, but intrepid crew was trekking into “Fairytale Forest,” aka the Mildred F. Hird Nature Preserve. They...

shelterislandreporter.timesreview.com

pebblecreekpost.com

Hikers Finish the Season Talking Like Pirates

The last day of the 2020-2021 hiking season was Sept. 19, coincidentally the same day as National Talk Like a Pirate Day. Club hikers love to have fun, as well as just hike, so even though it was a Sunday morning, 15 hikers turned out for an enjoyable hike south of PebbleCreek in Estrella Foothills Community Park. This park has a variety of trails and mountains that can be combined to match the distance and level of difficulty desired. After completing a six-mile hike, club members enjoyed a social hour, which included talking like a pirate, telling silly pirate jokes, and consuming tasty snacks. We also celebrated a record-setting club season of a combined 31,000 miles, even while challenged by COVID-19 restrictions. Why not join the club and help achieve an even better 2021-2022 season? Visit the club website at pchikers.org for more information and photos.
LIFESTYLE
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Pirate’s Gold Author Event

If you have heard mysterious rumblings in Riverside Cemetery, it may have been Henry Huttleston Rogers turning over in his grave. One of his descendants, Andrew Coe, has written a blockbuster exposé about the Rogers children and grandchildren. Pirate’s Gold is the story of an American fortune, a Gilded Age Robber Baron, and his descendants who inherited more money than was good for them.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Burnett County Sentinel

An Outdoorsman's Journal: Back to Fall Camp

So, fifty falls ago I saw the Meadow Valley Wildlife Area and The Necedah National Wildlife Refuge for the first time. These large tracts of public land are located for the most part in northern Juneau County but melt into public land in Jackson, Wood, and Monroe Counties as well.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review: Fena – Pirate Princess Season One

The Adult Swim era of Toonami has shown a pretty remarkable durability against the rapid shift towards streaming, continuing to be a good outlet for many to pick up some of the most popular anime out now and maintaining strong connections with outside animation studios for collaborations, including surprise revivals of fan favorites and innovative new projects. Another of those collabs has resulted in a new Toonami original, Fena: Pirate Princess. Following a seemingly humble girl on a globe spanning treasure hunt with a Japanese pirate crew, the series boasts magnificent animation from Production IG and glorious music from legendary composer Yuki Kajiura. Unfortunately, past the audio and visual components, the show itself ends up being a pretty thin product, with characters and plot seemingly given the bare minimum of thought and effort and nothing past that, leaving what could have lived up to the standards of the “better cartoon show” that Toonami prides itself on, but instead is mainly as hollow as an empty treasure chest.
COMICS
westmilfordmessenger.com

Champions redux

The West Milford High School Highlander Marching Band won first place for Division IIIA in the USBands Nationals Marching Band Competition in Allentown, Pa., on Saturday, Nov. 6. This is the third time in the band’s history that its members have been able to achieve the honor of earning the...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
Riverhead News-Review

Shelter Island Library presents: Courage in the face of evil

Bearing witness to the awesome display of skill, endurance and instinct that drives achievement at the highest levels of sport is exhilarating. It’s why we have ESPN and the Olympics and nightly highlight videos from across the globe. Now imagine an athlete cast down to the very edge of existence, robbed of liberty, sustenance, and subjected to unrelenting cruelty devised to crush the human spirit. In this extreme circumstance, a rare form of heroism emerges with the potential to inspire in a most profound way.
SHELTER ISLAND, NY
Riverhead News-Review

Jenifer’s Journal: The silver scream

It’s not just because it’s coming up on Halloween weekend, or that I just happen to love old movies, it’s also about these crazy, quasi-cinematic times we seem to be living in, which are themselves becoming chronically scary, that leads me to a scary movies discussion, movies that only last between 90 minutes and two hours, 10 minutes tops and not 24/7.
CELEBRITIES

