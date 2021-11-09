Jenifer’s Journal: Pirate season redux

The Adult Swim era of Toonami has shown a pretty remarkable durability against the rapid shift towards streaming, continuing to be a good outlet for many to pick up some of the most popular anime out now and maintaining strong connections with outside animation studios for collaborations, including surprise revivals of fan favorites and innovative new projects. Another of those collabs has resulted in a new Toonami original, Fena: Pirate Princess. Following a seemingly humble girl on a globe spanning treasure hunt with a Japanese pirate crew, the series boasts magnificent animation from Production IG and glorious music from legendary composer Yuki Kajiura. Unfortunately, past the audio and visual components, the show itself ends up being a pretty thin product, with characters and plot seemingly given the bare minimum of thought and effort and nothing past that, leaving what could have lived up to the standards of the “better cartoon show” that Toonami prides itself on, but instead is mainly as hollow as an empty treasure chest.

