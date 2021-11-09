Excelsior Mining Provides Update on Current ESG Initiatives

Rob Israch, general manager, Europe at Tipalti, discusses the role that CFOs can play in ESG initiatives, amidst and following COP26. A turbulent few years has highlighted the increasing importance of business agility, and the need to constantly assess challenges and priorities. The global pandemic, supply chain issues and the growing threat of cyber attacks are just some of the challenges UK businesses are facing, not to mention the continued and unchartered waters of Brexit. For CFOs and other finance leaders, this has meant new pressures on top of what is an already demanding position. In fact, latest research by Tipalti revealed nearly all (97%) UK CFOs believe their role has become more complex in the last two years – with sustainability being a main driver of complexity for the finance team.

