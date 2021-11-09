Excelsior Mining Provides Update on Current ESG Initiatives

TEL AVIV, Israel and TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Urban Aeronautics, the Israel-based aerospace company behind CityHawk, the advanced, compact eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle) with a distinct, wingless exterior and patented fully-enclosed Fancraft™ rotor system, today announced a new partnership with Universal Avionics, an Elbit Systems company and a leading manufacturer of innovative commercial avionics systems. The innovative partnership will feature Universal Avionics' ClearVision™ Enhanced Flight Vision System (EFVS) solution together with the Aperture™ Advanced Video Management Device on the CityHawk air taxi and EMS vehicles. This combination will enhance aircraft safety through sensor fusion and augmented reality. Universal's technology is an important safety feature for urban flight, especially during takeoff and landing in crowded and confined spaces.
Comments / 0