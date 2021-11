The announcement of the animated Super Mario Bros movie came to fans as an interesting point of entrance for Nintendo. Teaming up with Illumination, fans have never been more interesting in what a Mario film would look like. After much speculation and cast announcement, fans have been curious about the status of the film. Seeing its projected release date for December 2022, fans have been speculating about what’s in pre-production for Nintendo. After announcing a solo Donkey Kong film with Seth Rogan, fans have been curious about Nintendo’s filmmaking strategy. In a question and answer session this morning, Shigeru Miyamoto made mention of further Nintendo Films with other IPs. Discussing the plans for more Nintendo movies, Miyamoto explained how they want to produce more films for existing Nintendo IPs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO