This week at Brady’s

In my six years working at the Y, one of my favorite things is greeting members and guests at the front desk. The staff and I enjoy our conversations, the friendly greetings, and the activity. And, after the Y is open for a few hours, the morning “coffee clatch” arrives. This is a group of people who have been long term members of the Y, going back nearly 30 years. After engaging in some exercise, they sit, drink coffee, talk with each other, and offer their friendly smiles to other people coming to the Y. We recently thanked them for coming to the Y in the morning and asked them why they like to come throughout the week. They told us, “the Y is a warm and welcoming space. We are greeted at the check-in counter with smiles and a pleasant conversation. People stop by to chat with us and we can sometimes get into lengthy conversations on all sorts of topics while enjoying a good cup of coffee.”

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO