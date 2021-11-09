CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week at Brady’s

boothbayregister.com
 4 days ago

Tuesday November 9th, we all will look to the sky at 5:30 to watch the fireworks in celebration of 200 years of the Burnt...

www.boothbayregister.com

boothbayregister.com

ORDER SOON FOR THANKSGIVING

Fall Hours 10am-4pm THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY HOURS: 11/24 10AM-2PM, CLOSED THURSDAY 11/25. Sit at our open air picnic area while you enjoy local oysters and clams shucked to order by the professionals at Jolie Rogers. BYOB and let’s celebrate the last days of summer together! Well behaved leashed pets welcome. SHUCKING...
LIFESTYLE
boothbayregister.com

Celebrations

Celebrations have and will be held this week. American Legion Post 36 started things off Saturday with its annual community awards. Congratulations to all the deserving recipients. Good choices all. Read more about the ceremony in this week’s issue and online. As I write on Tuesday afternoon, Department of Marine...
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Southport Column: Veterans Day ceremony, store meals and more

If you are reading this column in time, that is before 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, please don some warm clothes and head to the Southport Memorial Library to honor our veterans at a ceremony organized by the library aides. First you will see the flag lowered. Then you will be welcomed by Nan Jackson, led in prayers by Kit Sherrill, led in singing anthems by Gerry Gamage, who will also read the Southport veterans’ names. Next, the Reverend Bob Dent will play taps, and the outdoor ceremony will end with the raising of the flag, after which you can enjoy some hot cider and snacks.
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

‘Moonshine and Whiskey’: Speakeasy Night at the Museum

Did you know that Maine was the birthplace of prohibition? And even though nationwide prohibition laws were only in effect for 13 years, it lasted 82 years in Maine? If you ask us, that is a long time to perfect the illegal manufacture and sale of alcohol…. Join the Railway...
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

This week at the Lincoln Theater

LCCT, our theater company in residence, has been putting the finishing touches on the fully-staged, live production of “Hair Frenzy,” opening this Friday. The theater has been closed most of this week while behind the scenes things have been hopping with rehearsals, costume fittings, light cues, set building, prop gathering, and more! Tickets for “Hair Frenzy” are available in advance through our online box office or in person at the door. Come enjoy a good laugh with us!
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
boothbayregister.com

Final week to buy tickets to Wild & Scenic Film Festival

On Sunday, Nov. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m., Coastal Mountains Land and Midcoast Conservancy are hosting the Wild & Scenic Film Festival. This online event consists of eight short documentary films made by independent filmmakers to share brave and inspiring stories. Attendees will learn about individuals around the world stepping up to protect the environment and to create healthy, resilient communities. The films provide a needed tonic to the upside-down world and will leave the audience feeling encouraged and motivated to become part of the change.
MOVIES
boothbayregister.com

Ocean Point Column: Magazine feature, holiday gifts and more

After an amazing stretch of beautiful fall weather many of us have had to say farewell to Ocean Point and return to our winter residents. I’m sue we are all slowly adjusting as best we can. Fortunately we are moving swiftly through the month of November with the Thanksgiving holiday...
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

A Community Coffee Club

In my six years working at the Y, one of my favorite things is greeting members and guests at the front desk. The staff and I enjoy our conversations, the friendly greetings, and the activity. And, after the Y is open for a few hours, the morning “coffee clatch” arrives. This is a group of people who have been long term members of the Y, going back nearly 30 years. After engaging in some exercise, they sit, drink coffee, talk with each other, and offer their friendly smiles to other people coming to the Y. We recently thanked them for coming to the Y in the morning and asked them why they like to come throughout the week. They told us, “the Y is a warm and welcoming space. We are greeted at the check-in counter with smiles and a pleasant conversation. People stop by to chat with us and we can sometimes get into lengthy conversations on all sorts of topics while enjoying a good cup of coffee.”
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

November full moon candlelight Labyrinth Walk

You are cordially invited to the next full moon candlelight labyrinth walk to be held on Friday, Nov. 19, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Labyrinth in the Field next to Edgecomb Community Church, UCC. Please dress warmly for the walk as it will be cold!. According to the...
EDGECOMB, ME
boothbayregister.com

Pemaquid Chapter, MSODAR fundraising raffle features coastal log cabin dollhouse

The Pemaquid Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, have furnished a contemporary coastal-themed miniature dollhouse valued at over $500. It is a fundraiser to help raise money for the Chapter to purchase a Trailer for the Boothbay V.E.T.S. project for homeless veterans. Each trailer costs $8,000 to complete. This is one of several fundraising projects planned by the Chapter.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor

Join the Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor in person or online for worship Sundays at 10 a.m. Face coverings will be required for all people, regardless of your vaccination status, for in-person Sunday worship. We will pass the Friendship Folders at the beginning of the service for everyone to sign in case contact tracing is necessary. If you wish to continue worshiping from home, you may stream worship live at www.congochurchbbh.org, Facebook, YouTube, or tune into BRTV, channel 7 or 1301 for Spectrum subscribers.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

The frost is on the ‘punkin’ ..

Dialing them back is, I guess, mankind’s latest attempt to make Mother Nature conform to our wishes. Like we could make Mother Nature do anything? Stop the ocean’s tides maybe?. But, unlike a lot of our efforts to harness the seasons, I guess it makes us feel good. Does turning...
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

LCCT’s ‘Hair Frenzy’ opens this weekend

Lincoln Theater is pleased to present “Hair Frenzy!” This live and fully-staged production by LCCT, the theater company in residence, opens this Friday, Nov. 12. Performances are running for two weekends, through Saturday, Nov. 20. We are excited to welcome Travis G. Baker, local Maine playwright and author of “Hair Frenzy” for a special talk-back following the matinee performance on Sunday, Nov. 14.
LINCOLN, ME
boothbayregister.com

Recognizing and taking a good picture

Photography has gotten a lot easier in many ways. We no longer have to deal with processing film, developing negatives into pictures, or having to worry about choosing the right f/stop and shutter speed. With that said, what I hear people complain about most is getting a “good” picture. I tell them for that they still need an eye for what makes a good image.
PHOTOGRAPHY
boothbayregister.com

Celebrating Barbara Follett’s 40 Years at Lincoln Home

Staff and residents joined in to celebrate Barbara Follett’s 40 years of dedicated love and service to the residents at The Lincoln Home!. Barbara started as a CNA, CRMA caregiver, then went to Housekeeping, cooking in the kitchen, waitressing in the dining room and back to Housekeeping doing our laundry!
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME

