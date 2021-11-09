CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

World’s largest study of genetic risk factors for depression will enroll 20k

virginialegacy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of researchers, including several at VCU, will lead the largest population study of its kind aimed at learning more about the genetic variations that affect individuals’ risk for depression. (Getty Images) A team of researchers will lead the largest population study of its kind aimed at learning...

virginialegacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
technologynetworks.com

Largest Real-World Study of COVID-19 “Booster” Vaccine Effectiveness

A major study, conducted in collaboration with researchers from Harvard University, examined data on 728,321 individuals in Israel who received a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, compared with 728,321 matched controls who received only two doses at least five months prior. The third dose of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine reduced COVID-19-related...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Vitamin D and the risk of treatment-resistant and atypical depression: A Mendelian randomization study

Observational evidence has implicated vitamin D levels as a risk factor in major depressive disorder (MDD). Confounding or reverse causation may be driving these observed associations, with studies using genetics indicating little evidence of an effect. However, genetic studies have relied on broad definitions of depression. The genetic architecture of different depression subtypes may vary since MDD is a highly heterogenous condition, implying potentially diverging requirements in therapeutic approaches. We explored the associations between vitamin D and two subtypes of MDD, for which evidence of a causal link could have the greatest clinical benefits: treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and atypical depression (AD). We used a dual approach, combining observational data with genetic evidence from polygenic risk scores (PRS) and two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR), in the UK Biobank. There was some evidence of a weak association between vitamin D and both incident TRD (Ncases"‰="‰830) and AD (Ncases"‰="‰2366) in observational analyses, which largely attenuated when adjusting for confounders. Genetic evidence from PRS and two-sample MR, did not support a causal link between vitamin D and either TRD (Ncases"‰="‰1891, OR"‰="‰1.01 [95%CI 0.78, 1.31]) or AD (Ncases"‰="‰2101, OR"‰="‰1.04 [95%CI 0.80, 1.36]). Our comprehensive investigations indicated some evidence of an association between vitamin D and TRD/AD observationally, but little evidence of association when using PRS and MR, mirroring findings of genetic studies of vitamin D on broad depression phenotypes. Results do not support further clinical trials of vitamin D in these MDD subtypes but do not rule out that small effects may exist that require larger samples to detect.
HEALTH
Republic Monitor

Study: Air Pollution Also Affects Cognitive Function, Triggering Depression Among People Genetically Predisposed to the Disorder

A new study published in the journal PNAS showed that exposure to high-particulate-matter air pollution could significantly increase the risk of depression among healthy individuals with a genetic predisposition for the disorder. Researchers combined data of neuroimaging, air pollution, brain gene expression, and other scientific data from over 40 countries to come up with a conclusion.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Risk factors for subjective cognitive decline: the CABLE study

Increasing evidences supported that subjective cognitive decline (SCD) might be a potential first symptomatic manifestation of Alzheimer's disease (AD). The rapidly growing number of SCD individuals who seek medical help and advice also makes it urgent to develop more precise strategy for SCD. Therefore, this study aimed to explore the risk factors for SCD. Logistics and linear regression models were performed to investigate 41 factors for SCD in 1165 participants without objective cognitive impairment. Cochran-Armitage trend test was used to confirm the constant trend toward higher prevalence of SCD with an increasing number of risk factors. A high overall prevalence of SCD was found in total participants (42%). Eight factors were eventually identified as risk factors for SCD, including four stable factors associated with both SCD statues and severity (older age, thyroid diseases, minimal anxiety symptoms, and day time dysfunction; odds ratio (OR) ranging from 1.74 to 2.29) as well as four suggestive factors associated with either SCD statues or severity (female sex, anemia, lack of physical exercises, and living alone; OR ranging from 1.30 to 2.29). The prevalence of SCD gradually increased with the number of risk factors clustering increased in individuals (p for trend <0.001). Five of these eight factors were further proved among individuals with SCD-plus features. These findings revealed several risk factors for SCD, providing some new clues for formulating priority strategies for early prevention of SCD.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Tests#Depression#Genetic Association#Genetic Diversity#Population Study#Vcu#East Asian
technologynetworks.com

Microbiome Likely Not a Causal Factor for Autism, Suggests Largest Study

A new study challenges the idea that autism spectrum disorder (ASD) may be causally influenced by childhood gut microbiota by deploying a powerful sequencing-based approach. The study suggests the reverse is true – a restricted diet in autism may instead alter the gut microbiota. The microbiome is in vogue. Academic...
SCIENCE
WWL

Edible Mushrooms may lower depression risks

NEW ORLEANS — In November 2021, researchers at Penn State University’s College of Medicine reported that, “mushroom consumption may lower risk of depression.” The research was published in the Journal of Affected Disorders. Prior research – Higher Mushroom Consumption Is Associated with a Lower Risk of Cancer – states that,...
HEALTH
Badger Herald

Greater risk to COVID-19 associated with genetics, systemic factors

The amount of data accumulated since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 continues to grow along with COVID-19 deaths and vaccination rates. Data in regards to COVID-19 can be about numerous consequences of the virus — including infection rates, death rates and hospitalization numbers, all of which can vary by state, county or even race. While it is important to use this information to understand how different communities and regions are impacted by the pandemic, experts emphasize taking into account the systemic factors that affect various populations.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Increased temperatures contributed to more than 200,000 cases of kidney disease in 15 years in Brazil alone, world’s largest study finds

Today the world’s largest study of the impact of temperature changes and kidney disease reveals that 7.4 per cent of all hospitalisations for renal disease can be attributed to an increase in temperature. In Brazil – where the study was focused – this equated to more than 202,000 cases of kidney disease from 2000-2015.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
NewsBreak
UCLA
Country
China
Houston Chronicle

Understanding Risk Factors for Vascular Disease

Everyone is at risk for vascular disease, and with Nov. 9 being National Diabetes Heart Connection Day, it’s important to understand the symptoms, risk factors and treatment options, especially for those with diabetes. Twin brother vascular surgeons, Dr. Arash Keyhani and Dr. Kourosh Keyhani, unpack what Houstonians need to know about vascular disorders to assess their potential risk factors.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Futurity

Salt causes surprising reaction deep in the brain

New research in rodents reveals surprising new information about the relationship between neuron activity and blood flow deep in the brain, as well as how consuming salt affects the brain. When neurons are activated, it typically produces a rapid increase of blood flow to the area. This relationship is known...
SCIENCE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Blood test study underway to identify Alzheimer’s risk

(WJW) – A new blood test is being hailed as a way to prevent Alzheimer’s. Research, which was presented Thursday at an international Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease Conference (CTAD), indicates the test can identify people who have an increased likelihood of having brain amyloid. That’s a protein that is a risk factor for developing […]
SCIENCE
Business Insider

Millions of Americans with mood disorders are eligible for booster shots. Here's how depression raises the risk of severe COVID-19.

People with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depression are eligible for booster shots. Having a mood disorder is linked to increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness and death. Experts pushed to include mood disorders on the CDC's list of conditions that put people at risk for severe COVID-19. People who've...
MENTAL HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Sitting Time Used as an Indicator of Depression Risk

As people adhered to stay-at-home orders or self-isolated during the early months of the COVID-19 outbreak, daily commutes turned into shuffles between the bedroom and the living room. Clicking Zoom links erased time spent walking to meeting rooms, and Netflix spilled into time otherwise dedicated to the gym. In short,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Neuroscience News

Repurposing Cancer Drug to Treat Alzheimer’s in Those With Genetic Risk Factors

Summary: Dasatinib, an FDA-approved drug for chronic myeloid leukemia, and an experimental drug for liver cancer reduced neuroinflammation, tau phosphorylation, and amyloid secretion in cell cultures of post-mortem brain samples of those with the APOE4 Alzheimer’s associated gene. Source: NIH. Existing and emerging cancer drugs could be repurposed as therapies...
CANCER
EurekAlert

Depression and anxiety worsened during the pandemic, putting patients at higher heart disease risk, study finds

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only affected the physical health of millions of Americans, but it’s also taken a toll on the country’s mental health. A new study by researchers at Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City finds that depression remained common during the pandemic and worsened for some patients leading to increased visits to the emergency department for treatment of anxiety and chest pain.
MENTAL HEALTH
yoursun.com

Lifestyle risk factors for lung cancer

Lung cancer is one of the deadliest diseases in the world. According to the World Health Organization, 1.8 million individuals lost their lives to lung cancer in 2020. That’s nearly twice as many deaths as the second most deadly cancer. Though many cancers are caused by factors beyond individuals’ control,...
CANCER
earth.com

Extended sitting time increases risk of depression, anxiety

The start of the COVID-19 pandemic brought drastic changes to our lifestyle. People had to stay at home, isolate and restrict social contact. Exercise sessions consisted of walking between the study and the bathroom, gym time was erased, and sitting and screen time increased dramatically. Overall, our lives became more...
MENTAL HEALTH
earth.com

Pandemic-related depression increases heart disease risk

Besides affecting the physical health of millions of Americans, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant toll on mental health too, increasing depression and anxiety in a large number of people. According to new research led by Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City, almost 40 percent of the patients studied reported...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy