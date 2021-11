Blockchain will continue to be considered in its early stages of maturity until it reaches widespread adoption among institutions. With institutional adoption, access to the technology could be in reach for those who currently lack the technical skills necessary to understand how it works. Users may notice a parallel very similar to the early days of the internet. Unfortunately, like the early dot-com days, the blockchain still faces several challenges that must be overcome before any analyst will agree the technology has matured.

