CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Maurie Misner cavalry veteran of the Vietnam War

By admin
The Voice
The Voice
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fox Valley Veterans Breakfast Club has named Maurie Misner the November 2021 Herschel Luckinbill Veteran of the Month. Maurie was born in Blythe, Calif. March 28, 1944. Later in the year, Maurie’s mom brought him to Aurora. He was graduated from East Aurora High School in 1962. Drafted into the...

thevoice.us

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Voice

A veteran’s voice recalls draft situation in the 1960s

With any luck and help from the post office, you are holding this issue of The Voice in your hands, or any other appendages you use to hold the paper as you read it, not long after Veterans Day. The Post Office is closed each November 11 in observance of Veterans Day. For any of you longtime readers of my stuff, you know that I like to use a theme for my nonsense around Veterans Day with something military-related. Until I run out of military stories, today is no exception.
MILITARY
The Voice

Aurora Veterans Day Ceremony Moved Indoors, Parade Called Off Due to Inclement Weather

Although the weather may have changed Veterans Day plans for city of Aurora government officials and veterans honored, it certainly didn’t dampen the patriotic spirit. Out of an abundance of caution and with guidance from emergency management professionals, the Aurora city government Veterans Day parade scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 11, was canceled due to rain and high winds in the weather forecast.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Six Habitats hold events, veterans

For the first time, six Habitat for Humanity affiliates in the Chicagoland region are collaborating to be hosts to Veterans Build events November 11-13, including new home construction, repairs, and volunteer projects. The week will kick-off on Veterans Day, November 11 with a virtual conversation between veterans discussing affordable housing at 9 a.m.. A build-site program in Winfield will follow at 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. with special guest U.S. senator Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq War Veteran, Purple Heart recipient and former assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
WILL COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Reverend Gary McCann

Carousel Community ReligionJudy McCannNew England Congregational ChurchReverend Gary McCann. Luncheon celebrating Reverend Gary McCann’s 35-year ministry at New England Congregational Church in Aurora. Judy McCann and the Reverend Gary McCann pose for a photo Sunday, Oct. 17, at Aurora's New England Congregational Church. This content is for 30 Day Free...
AURORA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, IL
City
Huey, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Aurora, IL
Government
City
Aurora, IL
The Voice

A Focus on History: November 11 through November 17

At the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the Great War ends. At 5 a.m., Germany, bereft of manpower and supplies and faced with imminent invasion, signed an armistice agreement with the Allies in a railroad car outside Compiégne, France. The First World War left nine million soldiers dead and 21 million wounded. In addition, at least five million civilians died from disease, starvation, or exposure. – 1918.
POLITICS
The Voice

Veterans Day:

• DuPage County will mark Veterans Day Thursday, Nov. 11. The County’s Information Technology and Geographic Information System teams created an interactive Veterans Day portal, which can be found at www.dupageco.org/veteran. The site allows residents to create their own Honor Post highlighting their loved one or friend, along with a photo and written tribute.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Reader’s Commentary: The late Jim Hopp’s magic trades’ touch: A hero

Editor’s note: Aurora native Jim Hopp’s untimely death will reach three months Wednesday, Nov. 10. He left an indelible record in many ways. His wife, Nancy Hopp, submitted a timely narrative, a eulogy, in essence, for this week’s Reader’s Commentary. They were married 43 years. A celebration of life was held August 14 at New England Congregational Church in Aurora August 14. The family gathered to inter Jim’s ashes in the New England Congregational Church Memorial Garden Monday, Aug. 16. The lifelong resident of the Fox Valley area was born in Aurora March 10, 1947, went to Annunciation Grade School in Aurora and was graduated from Marmion Military Academy in Aurora in 1965 where he played football. He attended both Waubonsee Community College and Southern Illinois University. His work history with Hollywood Casino-Aurora started in 1992 when he was hired by Aurora Riverboats, Inc. to be the project manager for the construction of two riverboats, City of Lights I and City of Lights II, and for the Pavilion, all of which were completed and opened within 14 months. Before joining Hollywood Casino, Jim was general superintendent for 13 years for Peter Schwabe, Inc. of Big Bend, Wis., where he organized and managed field operations for key projects in the northern Illinois area, including Rock & Roll McDonald’s in downtown Chicago. Prior to that he was general superintendent for T&R Construction in Aurora.
AURORA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Vietnam Veterans#The Vietnam War#East Aurora High School#The 1st Cavalry Division#First Airmobile Division#Bell#Iroquois#Medevac#Lz
The Voice

Cheers For Veterans

Cheers For Veterans” Gala to add its “Reverse Raffle”for a Double-Fun 2021 Fundraiser Event November 4. In advance of Veterans Day, the public is invited to join the beloved “Cheers For Veterans” gala for its return at Bobak’s Signature Events in Woodridge, www.signatureevent.com, Thursday, Nov. 4! Now in its 11th year, the 2021 Cheers For Veterans event will feature fine dining, open bar, live music, silent...
WOODRIDGE, IL
The Voice

October 30, 2021

Cheers For Veterans” Gala to add its “Reverse Raffle”for a Double-Fun 2021 Fundraiser Event November 4. In advance of Veterans Day, the public is invited to join the beloved “Cheers For Veterans” gala for its return at Bobak’s Signature Events in Woodridge, www.signatureevent.com, Thursday, Nov. 4! Now in its 11th year, the 2021 Cheers For Veterans event will feature fine dining, open bar, live music, silent...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy