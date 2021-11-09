CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Maurie Misner

The Voice
The Voice
 4 days ago

By John Montesano The Fox Valley Veterans Breakfast Club has named Maurie Misner the November 2021 Herschel Luckinbill Veteran of the Month.

thevoice.us

The Voice

Veterans Day at Food Pantry

The Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry will honor veterans with a "Veterans Day Pantry" from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 12, at the Pantry, 1110 Jericho Road, Aurora. Veterans and current and past military families are invited.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

veterans day parade

Aurora will honor on Veterans Day the heroes who bravely served our country and returned home to continue serving in many ways throughout the community. With the theme 'Serving Our Country and Our Community,' the annual Aurora Veterans Day parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, from Benton Street and Broadway Avenue.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora Veterans Day parade, salute, will begin 10:15 a.m. November 11

Aurora will honor on Veterans Day the heroes who bravely served our country and returned home to continue serving in many ways throughout the community. With the theme ‘Serving Our Country and Our Community,’ the annual Aurora Veterans Day parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, from Benton Street and Broadway Avenue. It will conclude at the GAR Memorial Hall, 23 E. Downer Place, where veterans, parade participants, and guests, will convene for a tribute ceremony.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Maurie Misner cavalry veteran of the Vietnam War

The Fox Valley Veterans Breakfast Club has named Maurie Misner the November 2021 Herschel Luckinbill Veteran of the Month. Maurie was born in Blythe, Calif. March 28, 1944. Later in the year, Maurie’s mom brought him to Aurora. He was graduated from East Aurora High School in 1962. Drafted into the Army May 11, 1966, he was trained at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., and Ft. Polk, Tigerland, La.. By September 1966, Maurie was in Vietnam with the 1st Cavalry, 2nd Brigade/8th Regiment at An Khe base camp. The 1st Cavalry Division was the Army’s first Airmobile Division. Its prime mission was to take the war to the enemy. The ground combat troops were deployed swiftly without regard for the terrain. The Bell UH-1 Iroquois, nicknamed “Huey” was used for troop and supply transport, MedEvac and aerial fire support.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Six Habitats hold events, veterans

For the first time, six Habitat for Humanity affiliates in the Chicagoland region are collaborating to be hosts to Veterans Build events November 11-13, including new home construction, repairs, and volunteer projects. The week will kick-off on Veterans Day, November 11 with a virtual conversation between veterans discussing affordable housing at 9 a.m.. A build-site program in Winfield will follow at 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. with special guest U.S. senator Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq War Veteran, Purple Heart recipient and former assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
WILL COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Senior drive-thru meal in Aurora Nov. 15

St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1855 Fifth Avenue in Aurora, will be host to a drive-thru senior meal distribution from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15. Kane County seniors, 60 and better, are invited to pick up five frozen meals.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Mary Ann Curtis

Reader's Voice: In defense of a woman's reproductive rights. By Mary Ann Curtis,Naperville, Ill. Texas governor Greg Abbott and his bounty-hunting bully buddies are on the prowl for women, their abortion-providers and anyone who aids them. Under protection of the Texas abortion ban, State Senate Bill 8, they ran to the U.S. Supreme Court for cover and assistance.
NAPERVILLE, IL
The Voice

Work day at Bliss Woods Nov. 27

A habitat restoration work day will be held at Bliss Woods Forest Preserve from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 27. Cutting and stacking of invasive brush such as buckthorn and honeysuckle will be the focus of the work day.
SUGAR GROVE, IL
The Voice

Aurora Public Library District benefit for Bookmobile

Everyone is invited to join the Aurora Public Library District (APLD) and Foundation for a riveting night of fun, a silent auction, and entertainment Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Santori Library, 101 S. River Street, Aurora. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and entertainment will be from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m..
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora Festival of Lights Nov. 26-Dec. 26

The Fox River Valley knows the Aurora Festival of Lights as an annual event held from Thanksgiving through Christmas. Beginning as early as February, volunteers donate their time and energy to tackle everything from permits and police, checking every bulb twice, contacting sponsors.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Reverend Gary McCann

Luncheon celebrating Reverend Gary McCann's 35-year ministry at New England Congregational Church in Aurora.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Healing divisions leads to growth, advancement

As a society we continue along the path of constructing a mentality of pitting one person against another; of bringing two groups into a clash; of making minimal effort to seek true compromise. Those who make true efforts should be blessed with enough courage, wisdom, and understanding to help the rest of us to make a better world. Politics is the first thought in such efforts of trying to get along. Politics is a part of the scenario, however, there are many more elements. We become thrust into bickering over rights, liberty, and freedom, the avenues of expression. Greater understanding should be the goal.
NAPERVILLE, IL
The Voice

USAR Aurora Navy League Council 247 topic Nov. 16

The Aurora Navy League Council 247 will hold its Tuesday, Nov. 16 dinner meeting at its new, permanent location, the private room of the Riverview Diner, IL-25 and Mill Street, Montgomery.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry Women’s pantry will open

Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry is adding a women's empowerment mobile pantry to its popular mobile pantries that visit locations to distribute food and other items. A yearlong series of women's pantry distributions will be open from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 701 S. Eola Road in Aurora.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

November 9, 2021

By John W. Whitehead & Nisha Whitehead We are a Nation on the brink of a nervous breakdown. Undeniably, the blowback from COVID-19 lockdowns and mandates continues to reverberate around the country, impacting the Nation's struggling workplaces, choking the economy and justifying all manner of authoritarian tyrannies being inflicted on
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Voice

Winter Coat Drive seeks clothing November 20

An inaugural Aurora Winter Coat Drive in Aurora will be held Monday, Nov. 15 through Saturday, Nov. 20. Contributions for the following gently used items are requested: Coats; socks; long underwear; jackets; scarves; gloves and mittens; hats; snow boots.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Various ways aid communication, understanding

A system of communication is important in any community. In addition to precarious social media, newspapers have been involved in communications since the late 18th Century. Systems and times change. The Voice offers a platform to exchange ideas, provide community narratives, and offer opinions.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Renewal

State representative Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, is helping residents conveniently renew driver's licenses, get plate stickers and access other services by being a partner with the Illinois Secretary of State's office to bring driver services to Aurora's North Island Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Reader’s Commentary: The late Jim Hopp’s magic trades’ touch: A hero

Editor’s note: Aurora native Jim Hopp’s untimely death will reach three months Wednesday, Nov. 10. He left an indelible record in many ways. His wife, Nancy Hopp, submitted a timely narrative, a eulogy, in essence, for this week’s Reader’s Commentary. They were married 43 years. A celebration of life was held August 14 at New England Congregational Church in Aurora August 14. The family gathered to inter Jim’s ashes in the New England Congregational Church Memorial Garden Monday, Aug. 16. The lifelong resident of the Fox Valley area was born in Aurora March 10, 1947, went to Annunciation Grade School in Aurora and was graduated from Marmion Military Academy in Aurora in 1965 where he played football. He attended both Waubonsee Community College and Southern Illinois University. His work history with Hollywood Casino-Aurora started in 1992 when he was hired by Aurora Riverboats, Inc. to be the project manager for the construction of two riverboats, City of Lights I and City of Lights II, and for the Pavilion, all of which were completed and opened within 14 months. Before joining Hollywood Casino, Jim was general superintendent for 13 years for Peter Schwabe, Inc. of Big Bend, Wis., where he organized and managed field operations for key projects in the northern Illinois area, including Rock & Roll McDonald’s in downtown Chicago. Prior to that he was general superintendent for T&R Construction in Aurora.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

