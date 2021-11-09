CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

What the infrastructure bill will do for Missouri and Illinois

By Justina Coronel, KSDK
bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawmakers in Washington passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package this past Friday. It will deliver $550 billion in new federal investment in America's infrastructure over five years, if President Joe Biden signs this into law. It should touch everything from bridges to roadways, airports, and water systems. Billions of...

www.bizjournals.com

missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: College enrollment dips for second straight year; infrastructure bill could fund lead cleanup

The enrollment rebound some had projected for higher education following a decline in 2020 has not arrived. National undergraduate enrollment is down 3.2% this year after dropping 3.5% last year. That two-year decrease is the largest in 50 years. Community colleges are experiencing the sharpest drop-off, and smaller schools across Missouri facing double-digit percentage declines are being forced to rethink how they recruit and retain students. Elsewhere, with the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure plan awaiting the president’s signature, Missouri appears to be in line for additional funding to deal with lead contamination. The bill contains money for the superfund program, which deals with cleaning up some of the most contaminated areas of the country. Missouri has one of the highest rates of lead exposure in children, and leaders of the superfund program have identified Missouri’s lead mines as a key issue to tackle with the additional funding. Lastly, Boeing is hoping Canada and Finland place orders for its F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet as a way of bridging the gap between existing orders for the St. Louis-made plane. The company’s last order from the U.S. is in 2024, and a German deal doesn’t start until 2026, meaning the aircraft manufacturer is looking for business in the interim to maintain production.
