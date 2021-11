Lifelong golfer Wayne Jackson Jr., 86, of Gloucester, was inducted into the Virginia Golf Hall of Fame in September.A Hampton native, Jackson said when he was a teenager his mother, who was herself a golfer, noticed that he was interested in the sport. He said his mother told him to take lessons if he wanted to learn the game and play well. His lessons would be taught by the then Head Pro at Hampton Country Club, Red Speigle.

