NFL

Defense Carries Titans Past Rams 28-16 for 5th Straight Win

By Associated Press
600 ESPN El Paso
 6 days ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Byard returned an interception 24 yards for a touchdown, and Tennessee’s defense carried the Titans to a 28-16 victory...

ClutchPoints

Titans dodge a bullet with Derrick Henry injury update

Running back Derrick Henry suffered a scary foot injury in the Tennessee Titans’ 34-31 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday. While it was initially believed that it could be season-ending, there’s optimism that he will be back before 2021 is done. Via Ian Rapoport:
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford’s 7-word reaction to DeSean Jackson’s Rams departure

In what was inevitable for days, the Los Angeles Rams elected to waive veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday. The Rams and Jackson reportedly mutually agreed to seek a trade partner ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Rams failed to find a suitor for Jackson and although he reportedly was open to staying with the team for the remainder of the campaign, Los Angeles still opted to waive him earlier this week.
NFL
Tennessee State
The Spun

Titans Reportedly Release Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tennessee Titans have officially released veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was first with the news that Reynolds asked for and then was granted his release from Tennessee. He originally signed with the Titans in the offseason, but that was before they traded for Julio Jones,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Rams Can't Overcome Titans' Defensive Efforts in Week 9, Falling 28-16

The Los Angeles Rams have gotten the better of their opponents in seven of their first eight games entering Monday night’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans. However, in Week 9, the Titans gave the Rams everything they could handle and more, as Tennessee cruised to a 28-16 victory at SoFi Stadium on primetime.
NFL
chatsports.com

Titans shut down Matthew Stafford, Rams to claim fifth straight win

Up until Sunday night, Matthew Stafford had looked great leading the Los Angeles Rams so far this season. Their offense was flowing seamlessly, and he helped propel them to the top of the NFC standings almost instantly. That version of Stafford, though, didn’t show up on time on Sunday night....
NFL
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Kevin Byard
NBC Sports

Sunday Night Football: Titans bully Rams without Derrick Henry, win 28-16

For at least one night, no Derrick Henry, no problem. In their first game since 2016 without the two-time defending rushing champion, the Titans soundly defeated the Rams 28-9 on Sunday Night Football. Tennessee’s offense didn’t look particularly in sync for much of the night. But the unit was buoyed...
NFL
wesb.com

Titans Top Rams 28-16

The Tennessee Titans topped the Los Angeles Rams 28-16 last night on WESB Sports. Ryan Tannehill finished the night 19 of 27 passing for 143 yards and 1 touchdown with 1 interception. He also ran in a score. Adrian Peterson also tallied a rushing touchdown, but it was the Tennessee defense that made the biggest impact on the game.
NFL
#Titans#Rams#American Football#Ap
chatsports.com

ESPN Stats: Titans Win over Rams puts them in elite company over past 15 years

The Tennessee Titans shocked the footballing world by thoroughly dominating the Los Angeles Rams on primetime in SoFi Stadium on Sunday night. The Titans showed up hungry and motivated following the indefinite loss of star running back Derrick Henry, and were eager to prove that their season is not lost despite the unfortunate injury to one of their star players. They did just that in rather impressive fashion, by beating up on the previous 7-1 Rams for a hefty 60 minutes.
NFL
lasentinel.net

Titans Roll in 28-16 Road Win Over Rams

The Tennessee Titans took the field without the NFL’s leading rusher in Derrick Henry and proved they belonged, displaying a stout defensive performance in route to beating the Los Angeles Rams 28-16 on Sunday evening at SoFi stadium. The Titans improved to 7-2 and kept its AFC South lead with...
NFL
Detroit News

Sunday's NFL: Matthew Stafford shaky in Rams' 28-16 loss to Titans

Inglewood, Calif. — Kevin Byard returned Matthew Stafford's second consecutive interception 24 yards for a touchdown, and Tennessee's defense carried the Titans to a 28-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a showdown between conference co-leaders Sunday night. Jeffery Simmons had three of Tennessee’s five sacks of Stafford during...
NFL
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
downtownrams.com

Los Angeles Rams: 10 Takeaways From 28-16 Loss to Titans

The Los Angeles Rams lost their second game of the season on Sunday Night Football to the Tennessee Titans. It wasn’t a good performance by any means and there will be a lot for this team to fix. With that said, here are this week’s 10 takeaways. 1. Matthew Stafford...
NFL
therams.com

Game Recap: Rams fall to Titans 28-16 on Sunday Night Football

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams (7-2) saw their four-game win streak snapped with a 28-16 loss to the Titans (7-2) Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey tallied three tackles (one for loss), an interception and a pass breakup for the Rams' defense, while outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and defensive lineman Aaron Donald each chipped in one sack as well as three QB hits and two QB hits, respectively.
NFL
The Associated Press

49ers seek 5th straight win over NFC West rival Rams

LOS ANGELES RAMS (7-2) at SAN FRANCISCO (3-5) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN. BETTING LINE: Rams by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Los Angeles 4-5; San Francisco 2-6. SERIES RECORD: 49ers lead 73-67-3. LAST WEEK: Rams lost to Titans 28-16; 49ers lost to Cardinals 31-17. RAMS...
NFL
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

