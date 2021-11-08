Defense Carries Titans Past Rams 28-16 for 5th Straight Win

The Tennessee Titans shocked the footballing world by thoroughly dominating the Los Angeles Rams on primetime in SoFi Stadium on Sunday night. The Titans showed up hungry and motivated following the indefinite loss of star running back Derrick Henry, and were eager to prove that their season is not lost despite the unfortunate injury to one of their star players. They did just that in rather impressive fashion, by beating up on the previous 7-1 Rams for a hefty 60 minutes.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO