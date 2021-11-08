CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
George, Jackson Lead Clippers Past Hornets, 120-106

By Associated Press
 6 days ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 20 points, Reggie Jackson added 19 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Charlotte Hornets 120-106 on Sunday night for...

