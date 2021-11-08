Athletes Unlimited Signs More WNBA Players for New League

WNBA champion Dana Evans did not attain success by chance, she molded herself from her youth in ballet, crafting not only her physical skill but also her competitive nature, dedication, and work ethic. She continued that success at the University of Louisville, where she led the ACC in scoring, was named ACC Player of the Year twice, and became just the third Cardinal to be named a First Team AP All-American. Now, she’s the 13th pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft and stars as a guard for the Chicago Sky. She shared the details of how she built her brand as a beautiful baller.

BASKETBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO