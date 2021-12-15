ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

63 thoughtful Christmas gift ideas your wife will love in 2021

By Victoria Giardina
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=233yH8_0crBW6A200
Getty Images

Aside from shopping for Valentine’s Day, your wedding anniversary and perhaps Mother’s Day, the hustlin’ and bustlin’ time of year is approaching for your mind to ponder, “what do I get my wife?,” once more.

That’s right, it’s time to begin thinking about the best holiday gift for your wife — even if your spouse has everything.

Well, something to consider is that, most likely, your wife could probably use a new vacuum, even if the one in your home seems to be doing the job.

Or maybe, your wife is dreaming of a versatile pan that is just too gorgeous not to display on your stovetop — the Always Pan we reviewed, we’re looking at you.

We cherry-picked the best gifts for every type of wife. For the one who’s always cold? Bearaby’s weighted Cotton Napper is the perfect chunky knit. For the one who loves to travel (and loves skincare equally as much? Drunk Elephant’s skincare-filled luggage set is the perfect gift.

And, our recommendations don’t stop there. We put together the best gifts for her and the best luxury gifts for her to bring you even more gifting options for the season.

Below, find the 63 best holiday gifts for your wife that are just as good as it gets.

1: Aerie Fur Slides, $26.21 (originally $34.95)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ounwm_0crBW6A200

I haven’t met anyone who doesn’t like slippers. Treat your wife to a fluffy pair from Aerie that’s also 50% off right now.

2: SKIMS Cozy Knit Pant, $88

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48QW5o_0crBW6A200

SKIMS’ Cozy Knit Pant is one of our favorite pieces from the brand we reviewed. It’s exactly like wearing a cozy blanket all day — and you’ll never want to take them off.

3: Rifle Paper Co. for Anthropologie Garden Party Monogram Mug, $10 (originally $14)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W60U4_0crBW6A200

The most precious floral mugs have entered the chat. The Garden Party Monogram Mug is only $10 right now and makes a wonderful addition to your coffee bar.

4: James Allen 14K White Gold Seven Stone Lab-Created Diamond Ring, $585 (originally $780)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RBNBi_0crBW6A200

JamesAllen.com has gorgeous lab-created diamonds that are 30% off compared to earth-created diamonds. This beautiful Seven Stone Diamond Ring is something your wife will adore this holiday season.

And, JamesAllen.com is one of our favorite brands to buy diamonds.

5: PDPAOLA Letter Necklace, $84

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l3J3f_0crBW6A200

This Letter Necklace from PDPAOLA is one of the most delicate offerings from a brand that’s one of our tops for affordable fine jewelry. With a dainty gold letter and dainty gemstones, it’s an offering your wife will love.

6: Our Place Always Pan, $145

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a1lho_0crBW6A200

We can’t rave enough about the Our Place Always Pan (read our review for more), but if you want the short version, here’s all you need to know: (1) it’s aesthetically pleasing and (2) it replaces eight pieces of cookware.

7: Billie Smooth Operator Gift Set, $35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sUhTA_0crBW6A200

As seen all over Instagram, Billie is known for its cute purple-and-pink aesthetic that makes shaving more convenient and cute. This season, its Smooth Operator Gift Set makes the perfect all-in-one present, including the star-of-the-show razor, of course.

8: UGG Whistler Throw Blanket, $98

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HUXUc_0crBW6A200

Just as cozy as the UGG robe is the brand’s Whistler Throw Blanket — a staple that remains on my couch at all times. Not to mention, it’s perfect for snuggling with hot cocoa and your fave Netflix show.

9: Amazon Echo Dot, $59.99 (originally $99.99)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j2Mbr_0crBW6A200

If you don’t have an Echo Dot in your home by now, you’re doing it wrong.

With our BFF Alexa built-in, the compact tech device allows you to stream music, set timers, receive news and even connect to your smart home. And, of course, it’ll sing Happy Birthday.

10: Allbirds Women’s Tree Dashers, $125

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rUGb4_0crBW6A200

Allbirds are critically acclaimed for its Wool Runners, but its Tree Dashers are a sustainable, just-as-comfy delight that are especially great for running.

With several colors to choose from, you’ll want to pick up this naturally-made, flexible pair. For more options, check out our guide to the best Allbirds shoes for any activity.

11: A&F Elevated Mini Puffer, $59.50 (originally $140)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dsdpt_0crBW6A200

The A&F Elevated Mini Puffer is everything. It’s the perfect winter coat that fits just like a shacket and has luxe-looking fur. Plus, it’s one I grab most often in my closet during the cold months.

12: Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa, $79.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IjbPq_0crBW6A200

Similar to the Echo Dot, the Echo Show 5 is designed for visual learners — those who prefer seeing recipes, video chats and playlists in full view. For less than $50, it’s a steal.

13: AMYO Jewelry Thick Twisted Hoops, $58

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XfzKR_0crBW6A200

As one of the best affordable fine jewelry brands we reviewed, AMYO Jewelry is coming up hot. Its pieces are of the finest quality without the out-of-bounds price tag.

Its Thick Twisted Hoops are one of my favorites and make the perfect chunky statement while still being dainty. That said, your wife will love them for any type of wear.

14: Anastasia Beverly Hills Primrose All-in-One Face & Eye Shadow Palette, $55

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pn9x3_0crBW6A200

I’m undeniably Anastasia Beverly Hills’ No. 1 fan, especially for its eyeshadow palettes. Specifically, its new Primrose All-in-One Face & Eye Shadow Palette is versatile and offers many on-trend matte shades.

15: Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $159.99 (originally $199)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l17OY_0crBW6A200

If your wife is late on the AirPods bandwagon, consider shopping the elite, much-clamored-for pair that’s less than $200 this season.

16: Bearaby Cotton Napper, $249

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkIsi_0crBW6A200

I sleep every night with my Bearaby Cotton Napper and it completely changed the sleep game, especially for helping to mitigate staying up all night. The chunky knit is not only warm and weighted but also makes a lovely end-of-the-bed throw in the morning.

17: Behno Tina Baguette Nappa Bag, $445 (originally $545)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M4qJi_0crBW6A200

Behno makes gorgeous, classic pieces, and its Tina Baguette Bag is no exception. Though my light brown shade isn’t currently available, your wife will love the feel-good leather and luxe-looking strap. Minimal, chic and timeless.

18: Bernardo Sawyer Boot, $318

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W0wW5_0crBW6A200

OK, we need to talk about these shoes. The Bernardo Sawyer Boot is to die for and is remarkably the best snow boot that’s warm, looks great and gives off a Pinterest vibe we can’t get over. Don’t walk — run.

19: Brightland The Duo Olive Oil Set, $74

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pF0gZ_0crBW6A200

At this point, we’re obsessed with Brightland — and we’re not sorry about it.

We reviewed the brand’s olive oils (and vinegar bottles) and will likely never go back to the average brand. The flavorful blends in The Duo Set is a great starter. And, if you’re looking for a little kick, the Arbor is fantastic.

20: Burberry 54mm Polarized Square Sunglasses, $159 (originally $265)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HdhxF_0crBW6A200

My sister and best friend swear by Burberry’s Butterfly Sunglasses. Not only do they look sophisticated and chic but they offer designer-labeled protection for less than $300.

21: Cameo (Personalized Videos from Celebrities), prices vary with each person

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k5uSK_0crBW6A200

For a unique gift for your wife, consider Cameo. The platform offers personalized videos from some of your favorite celebs and stars, including Lindsay Lohan, Didi Conn from Grease and more.

22: Casetify Spring Botanicals Case, prices vary with model

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37uzo7_0crBW6A200

Casetify has beautifully patterned cases with incredible protection and anti-microbial coating across many phone models. And, there’s never an improper time to gift a new phone case. Shop all of Casetify’s offerings here.

23: Crabtree & Evelyn Rose Velvet Body Melt, $35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XllYa_0crBW6A200

Crabtree & Evelyn’s Rose Velvet Body Melt is a luscious and practical gift for your wife in the winter. Plus, the brand’s hand cream (that’s so popular, it’s currently sold out) makes others look mediocre.

24: Big Red House Double Oven Mitt, $12.99 (originally $19.99)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V1uLR_0crBW6A200

My kitchen’s life has been changed since the double oven mitt has been invented. I’ll never use another mitt to take my chocolate chip cookies out of the oven. It’s $15, but it’s probably the best gift your wife will unbox.

25: Dae Daily Shampoo, $24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IyRB9_0crBW6A200

Dae’s shampoo and conditioner are some of my favorite formulations to use — and let’s not forget to mention the adorable packaging.

26: Daniel Wellington Petite Evergold Mesh Strap 28mm Watch & Bracelet Set, $219

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1409OK_0crBW6A200

Daniel Wellington is a classic brand I’ve gifted to numerous people and also one of our favorites in our best watches from Nordstrom edit.

Specifically, the brand’s Petite Evergold Mesh Strap 28mm Watch & Bracelet Set caught my eye because you’re receiving a timeless watch (pun totally intended) and a designer gold bangle — for less than $250.

27: Dior Backstage Eyeshadow Palette, $49

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKGpp_0crBW6A200

Perfect for getting ready in a pinch, Dior’s Backstage Glow Eyeshadow Palette is the most used in my collection for sweeping shimmering, flattering shades on my lids before my Zoom meetings or date night. That said, your wife will love this time-saving palette.

28: Dyson Airwrap 8-Piece Set, $549

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yQ6ka_0crBW6A200

Doesn’t every wife want the Dyson Airwrap this holiday season? It’s a splurge, for sure, but your wife will never have to pay for another blowout again with its super-swift technology that takes your hair from wet to gorgeous loose curls.

And, after trying it for weeks, it’s truly worth the hype.

29: Dyson V8 Animal Vacuum, $399.99 (originally $449.99)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fpC8q_0crBW6A200

I’ll say it once and I’ll say it again — the Dyson V8 Animal Vacuum has changed my life.

You’ll never go back to a corded vacuum again with this sucker that gets into hard-to-reach places and even doubles as a handheld vacuum for cars and stairways. And, it’s our favorite Dyson vacuum we reviewed.

30: Floral Street Electric Rhubarb Eau de Parfum, $78

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IcPys_0crBW6A200

Meet a perfume brand that deserves more hype than it gets — Floral Street. Notably, its Electric Rhubarb scent is unlike anything I’ve ever spritzed for a date night or brunch with friends. It’s not too florally, but not too musk.

31: FORVR Mood Candle Duo Set, $72

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45P2ve_0crBW6A200

One of Sephora’s beauty directors specifically recommends the FORVR Mood Candle Duo Set to anyone he meets — and for a good reason. There’s straight-up prosecco in one of them, so it’s magnificent for an urban apartment or to create the perfect self-care vibe.

32: GHD Helios 1875W Advanced Professional Hair Dryer, $249

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uTvjT_0crBW6A200

While I love my blow-dryer brush (T3, we’re looking at you), GHD’s Helios Advanced Professional Hair Dryer erased any shred of doubt I had about the antiquated hair tool not being fast enough. And, my hair is never frizzy, even when I do a quick hair-flip to dry.

33: Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum for Her, $108

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOBIx_0crBW6A200

I gifted the Gucci Bloom perfume to my mom and she cannot stop talking about how much she loves it. If your wife is into floral scents, this is your best bet.

34: Hast 8” Chef Knife, $99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mW4v0_0crBW6A200

If your wife loves to cook, a durable, high-quality chef knife makes a world of difference. Purchase Hast’s 8″ Chef Knife for a crisp slice that’ll make the prep process easier.

35: Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $69.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R8uPY_0crBW6A200

As one of our favorite pressure cookers, Instant Pot’s Duo 7-in-1 Electric model is also an Amazon’s Choice product and is less than $75 this holiday season.

36: KitchenAid 6 Qt. Professional 600 Series Stand Mixer, $589

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09msgA_0crBW6A200

Gift your wife a KitchenAid Stand Mixer. Enough said.

37: KitchenAid Stand Mixer Pasta Attachment, $219

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SyZiC_0crBW6A200

To pair with your KitchenAid Mixer, the brand’s Pasta Attachment is ideal if you want to make fettuccini, linguini and tagliatelle from the comfort of your home.

38: Kindle Paperwhite, $159.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WCVJV_0crBW6A200

If your wife is a reader, chances are she would love a Kindle Paperwhite to scroll through all the books on her TBR. And, it’s less than $100.

39: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3paOa2_0crBW6A200

Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask never leaves my nightstand. It’s one of our favorite lip balms for chapped lips, which makes the perfect gift or stocking stuffer.

40: Mejuri Bold Chain Ring, $230

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uaD1m_0crBW6A200

Ever since we reviewed Mejuri, we’ve been in love with how dainty and minimal its gold jewelry is. The Bold Chain Ring is a personal favorite and unlike any other gold ring you’ll find.

Not to mention, the brand is one of our favorites for affordable fine jewelry.

41: Mont Marte 32-Piece Calligraphy Set, $24.95

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PCOqt_0crBW6A200

If your wife wants to explore creative pursuits in the new year, it hasn’t been a better time to buy this 32-Piece Calligraphy Set. For $25, it’s the price-perfect push to encourage a new hobby.

42: Narcisco Rodriguez For Her Eau de Parfum, $102

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJ9Vz_0crBW6A200

Though we recommend other perfume brands in this edit, Narcisco Rodriguez’s For Her Eau de Parfum takes the cake. It’s the most-grabbed scent on my dresser and offers a fresh yet feminine everyday scent your wife will love.

43: Obe Fitness Live & On-Demand Workouts, $27 per month

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xafbO_0crBW6A200

I had the pleasure of reviewing obé Fitness and, ever since, have been maintaining a five-times-a-week live workout routine. If you work from home, the live workouts are fantastic. And, if you’re day is jam-packed, you can still access thousands of on-demand videos for HIIT, pilates and more.

44: Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil, $28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xH7tn_0crBW6A200

As a product recommended by Sephora’s beauty director, Olaplex’s No. 7 Bonding Oil is TikTok-viral and, from personal experience, makes your hair so shiny.

45: Papier Pressed Blooms 2022 Planner, $24.64 (originally $28.99)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wyt9M_0crBW6A200

Papier’s Pressed Blooms 2022 Planner is sitting at my desk (looking all pretty, too) and ready for the new year. Aside from daily and monthly pages, there’s also room to jot down monthly goals, a to-do list, important dates and even a wishlist.

46: Parlovable Cross-Band Slippers, $23.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kxhuc_0crBW6A200

These plush crossband slippers are one of my most worn slip-ons — truly. Whether you’re working from home or just want a pair of cozy fur to parade in around the house, this is your winner.

47: Pyrex Glass Storage Containers 18-Piece Set, $32.16 (originally $43.99)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11TgF3_0crBW6A200

As one of the more practical gifts in this roundup, Pyrex’s Glass Storage Containers are an 18-piece set of pure kitchen magic that looks sleek and put together.

48: Reusable Grocery Bags Set, $26.97

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R16bd_0crBW6A200

Does your wife absolutely detest plastic bags and having to lug a million of them from the car into the kitchen? Make her life easier with this Reusable Grocery Bags Set that can fit a whole lot more than non-sustainable plastic.

49: Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum, $649.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RvfvP_0crBW6A200

If you want a vacuum that adds convenience to cleaning, look no further than the Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum. It’s seriously so smart and my bedroom has never been cleaner. Plus, cleaning has never been more hassle-free.

Notably, this splurge-worthy cleaning device memorizes your house’s landscape to clean all on its own — without damaging your molding or furniture.

50: Sades Keyboard and Mouse Set, $45.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rtlAJ_0crBW6A200

Upgrade your wife’s WFH station with this click-clack keyboard and mouse set — colorful, practical and less than $50.

51: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Magic Kit, $39 (originally $49)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q0Fre_0crBW6A200

We love a good fruity skincare set, and this bundle is a great steal for less than $50 this season.

With five of Glow Recipe’s bestselling Watermelon Glow line, you’ll have a smorgasbord of the top-tier selections to find your new refreshing BFF.

52: Showkoo Luggage Set, $189.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O52mH_0crBW6A200

Did someone say trip in 2022? As an affordable yet still durable carry, Showkoo’s Luggage Set comes in a palette of colors for less than $150.

53: Bodum Java Coffee Press (4-Piece Set), $19.99 (originally $24.99)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RzvjG_0crBW6A200

What’s good to go with a coffee grinder? A French Press, of course! Bodum’s Java Coffee Press is an effective middle-man to use after grinding to create decadent morning brews.

54: Sur La Table Cooking Class

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TGJJO_0crBW6A200

We reviewed Sur La Table’s online and in-person cooking classes and they were so much fun to follow along and feel chef-ready. Shop all the online and in-person offerings as a great gift (and date night) idea.

55: Swarovski Millenia Bangle, $149

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B8ydm_0crBW6A200

This Millenia Bangle from Swarovski isn’t just eye-catching, but it’s surrounded by crystals and a lobster clasp fastening that makes it compliment-worthy for any type of wear.

56: The Arbus Sweater — Cashmere, $345

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45hhlI_0crBW6A200

M.M.LaFleur is known for its timeless, wear-to-work or wear-to-party pieces that just scream quality. Its Arbus Cashmere Sweater is one of my favorites in my closet and looks great for holiday dinners, trips to the office and more.

57: Tory Burch McGraw Leather Tote, $278.60 (originally $398)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SKaK2_0crBW6A200

My mom was gifted a Tory Burch bag last Christmas and, to this day, has never taken it off her shoulder when she goes out. The McGraw Leather Tote goes with any outfit. Trust me, your wife will love it.

Not to mention, the brand is one of our favorites for work totes.

58: Tory Burch Miller Flip Flop, $228

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s72Wa_0crBW6A200

Perfect to pair with the tote is Tory Burch’s Miller Flip Flop — a sensible gift for upcoming vacations and next year’s swimsuit season.

59: Triple F.A.T. Goose Brenay Coat, $375

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1voBbG_0crBW6A200

Triple F.A.T. Goose’s Brenay Coat is one of the plushest coats in my closet that makes me all nice and warm in an instant. If your wife has a parka on her wishlist (but doesn’t want a style that’s too overpowering), this is your best bet.

60: UGG Karoline Fleece Robe, $130

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fzxmp_0crBW6A200

My mom adores her UGG Karoline Fleece Robe when she’s getting ready. It looks good, is lightweight yet still warm and, with a name like UGG, how can you go wrong?

61: Veja Venturi Sneaker, $180

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovfd3_0crBW6A200

Helloooo new hiking shoes. Veja’s Venturi Sneaker just reflects quality all around, from its ivory-embossed design to bright white laces. Oh, and how decadent is that chunky sole?

62: Victoria’s Secret Flannel Long PJ Set, $35 (originally $59.50)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39oVIS_0crBW6A200

I don’t know about you, but there wouldn’t be a Christmas in my house without a new set of Victoria’s Secret PJs. Offered in multiple hues and patterns, it’s a feel-good winter gift your wife will love.

63: Victoria’s Secret Pleated Babydoll, $59.50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o27ma_0crBW6A200

If you’re on the hunt to find your wife something special and sexy, Victoria’s Secret Pleated Babydoll has you covered with its satin bow and lacy bust. Plus, it comes in different colors.

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

5 great gift ideas for the hard-to-buy-for people in your life

(BPT) - Holiday shopping can be challenging, but it’s even harder when someone who’s hard to please is on your list, or when you feel like you’re out of ideas. To put a smile on the face of a friend or family member who may be hard to buy for, it helps to think outside the box — and imagine what could be fun, comfortable or practical presents to show how much you care.
SHOPPING
kiss951.com

13 Unique Gift Ideas For Someone Who Has Everything

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
SHOPPING
SPY

The 25 Most Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods Will Make You Feel Like Santa Claus

It can be tough to find creative holiday gifts, especially when you’ve been shopping for the same people every Christmas as far back as you can remember. You never want to purchase something your giftee already has and the surprise can be ruined if you ask too many questions. Thankfully, you can find some great gifts from Uncommon Goods that your family and friends are unlikely to have already or expect.  Uncommon Goods has a vast collection of unordinary gift ideas, promising a one-of-a-kind find every time. From sand art to candles to personalized treasures, finding unique gifts from Uncommon Goods...
SHOPPING
WJTV 12

Best gift for nieces from aunts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for nieces from aunts is best?  The bond between an aunt and a niece is special and tends to blossom over time. Consider a way to convey that relationship through a thoughtful, useful gift. Keep in mind that the range of gifts is […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tory Burch
WJTV 12

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
SHOPPING
WKBN

Best gift for every type of grandma

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for every type of grandma is best? Grandparents can provide insight into our heritage and culture. They also can play vital roles in the lives of our families whether they live close or far away. Because they are so important, only the best […]
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Stocking#Christmas Gift#Last Christmas#Aerie Fur Slides#Rifle Paper Co#The Garden Party#Jamesalle
6abc

Thoughtful, last-minute holiday gift ideas you can buy online

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Supply-chain woes mean that deliveries from the post office, shipping companies, and maybe even Santa might be delayed this year. If you're concerned about presents arriving on time or you can't find what you're looking for, Consumer Reports has some gift suggestions that are out of the box and guaranteed to be in stock.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HGTV

24 Thoughtful and Inexpensive Gift Ideas for Co-Workers

Sometimes, if we're lucky, our co-workers feel a little bit like family. They sit in the proverbial trenches with us during the busy season, share our eye rolls and knowing looks, offer a helping hand on big projects and only judge a smidge when we go back for a fourth cup of coffee. (Until we hand them a cup, too, of course.)
LIFESTYLE
wfxrtv.com

Best budget gifts for your wife

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Finding the perfect gift for the special women in your life can be tricky. No two women are the same. It can be difficult to find a thoughtful, personalized Christmas gift that shows how much you care, but one that also will not break the bank.
RELATIONSHIPS
newsnet5

Out of gift ideas? Consider providing your loved one with an experience

There's no need to wander the mall looking for something a loved one has probably received five times before. Instead, consider an experience gift this holiday season. Nedra McDaniel is a travel writer who writes the Adventure Mom Blog. She showed off iFly, a chain with two dozen locations nationwide...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
houstoniamag.com

10 Best Kitchen Gift Ideas They'll Love

The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. With the holidays almost a week away, you may be trying to find one last gift for...
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

Shop the Best Gifts Under $20 and Be the Best Secret Santa Ever

Picking out the best gifts under $20 is a bit of an art form, and it’s a challenge we take seriously! With Christmas right around the corner, we know that a lot of our readers are trying to find worthwhile gifts while abiding by Secret Santa price limits. Just like decorating the tree or sipping hot chocolate, participating in a Secret Santa is something we do every December, even if we don’t always enjoy it as much as those first two traditions. And whether it’s with your co-workers, friends or family, there’s always that perfect Secret Santa gift that’s the envy...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Ultimate White Elephant Gift Guide for Crushing the Gift Exchange This Year

White elephant gatherings can be tricky. It’s not like you’re buying just any gift off the Christmas wish list or finding something on your go-to Christmas Gift Guide. You have to be prepared for your gift to go to various people with different interests. To help find something that anyone could enjoy, we’ve crafted this extensive white elephant gift guide. Who doesn’t love some gourmet hot sauce? Or a cozy fleece throw blanket? Some items on this list are slightly tailored to a certain kind of person, but luckily there are opportunities to swap. For the most part, these are all...
LIFESTYLE
thebeautylookbook.com

Holiday Nail Colors I’m Loving Right Now

It’s been a while since I’ve done a nail polish roundup so I thought I’d share 10 Holiday Nail Colors that can take you from Christmas into the New Year. I love following all the nail trends and save a lot of tutorials for inspiration! However I still haven’t mastered the hand painting swirl designs myself. I bought a few tools to try at home in the new year, so maybe I’ll be able to do it one day! For now I love bright or bolds. I still wear my everyday neutrals often but love these holiday shades.
SKIN CARE
Boston Herald

Great gift ideas for people who love to cook

Many people know someone who loves spending lots of time in the kitchen. Certain home cooks may enjoy whipping up favorite recipes, while others might get excited about experimenting with new flavors and ingredients. A love of cooking paves the way for many different gifting opportunities. Food-related gifts also come...
RECIPES
GMA

10 hot holiday makeup and nail ideas

Check out this glittering (for grown-ups) mashup of hot holiday nail art, makeup ideas and more glam looks to consider trying for Christmas, New Year’s Eve and beyond.
MAKEUP
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy