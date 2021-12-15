63 thoughtful Christmas gift ideas your wife will love in 2021

Getty Images

Aside from shopping for Valentine’s Day, your wedding anniversary and perhaps Mother’s Day, the hustlin’ and bustlin’ time of year is approaching for your mind to ponder, “what do I get my wife?,” once more.

That’s right, it’s time to begin thinking about the best holiday gift for your wife — even if your spouse has everything.

Well, something to consider is that, most likely, your wife could probably use a new vacuum, even if the one in your home seems to be doing the job.

Or maybe, your wife is dreaming of a versatile pan that is just too gorgeous not to display on your stovetop — the Always Pan we reviewed, we’re looking at you.

We cherry-picked the best gifts for every type of wife. For the one who’s always cold? Bearaby’s weighted Cotton Napper is the perfect chunky knit. For the one who loves to travel (and loves skincare equally as much? Drunk Elephant’s skincare-filled luggage set is the perfect gift.

And, our recommendations don’t stop there. We put together the best gifts for her and the best luxury gifts for her to bring you even more gifting options for the season.

Below, find the 63 best holiday gifts for your wife that are just as good as it gets.

1: Aerie Fur Slides, $26.21 (originally $34.95)

I haven’t met anyone who doesn’t like slippers. Treat your wife to a fluffy pair from Aerie that’s also 50% off right now.

2: SKIMS Cozy Knit Pant, $88

SKIMS’ Cozy Knit Pant is one of our favorite pieces from the brand we reviewed. It’s exactly like wearing a cozy blanket all day — and you’ll never want to take them off.

3: Rifle Paper Co. for Anthropologie Garden Party Monogram Mug, $10 (originally $14)

The most precious floral mugs have entered the chat. The Garden Party Monogram Mug is only $10 right now and makes a wonderful addition to your coffee bar.

4: James Allen 14K White Gold Seven Stone Lab-Created Diamond Ring, $585 (originally $780)

JamesAllen.com has gorgeous lab-created diamonds that are 30% off compared to earth-created diamonds. This beautiful Seven Stone Diamond Ring is something your wife will adore this holiday season.

And, JamesAllen.com is one of our favorite brands to buy diamonds.

5: PDPAOLA Letter Necklace, $84

This Letter Necklace from PDPAOLA is one of the most delicate offerings from a brand that’s one of our tops for affordable fine jewelry. With a dainty gold letter and dainty gemstones, it’s an offering your wife will love.

6: Our Place Always Pan, $145

We can’t rave enough about the Our Place Always Pan (read our review for more), but if you want the short version, here’s all you need to know: (1) it’s aesthetically pleasing and (2) it replaces eight pieces of cookware.

7: Billie Smooth Operator Gift Set, $35

As seen all over Instagram, Billie is known for its cute purple-and-pink aesthetic that makes shaving more convenient and cute. This season, its Smooth Operator Gift Set makes the perfect all-in-one present, including the star-of-the-show razor, of course.

8: UGG Whistler Throw Blanket, $98

Just as cozy as the UGG robe is the brand’s Whistler Throw Blanket — a staple that remains on my couch at all times. Not to mention, it’s perfect for snuggling with hot cocoa and your fave Netflix show.

9: Amazon Echo Dot, $59.99 (originally $99.99)

If you don’t have an Echo Dot in your home by now, you’re doing it wrong.

With our BFF Alexa built-in, the compact tech device allows you to stream music, set timers, receive news and even connect to your smart home. And, of course, it’ll sing Happy Birthday.

10: Allbirds Women’s Tree Dashers, $125

Allbirds are critically acclaimed for its Wool Runners, but its Tree Dashers are a sustainable, just-as-comfy delight that are especially great for running.

With several colors to choose from, you’ll want to pick up this naturally-made, flexible pair. For more options, check out our guide to the best Allbirds shoes for any activity.

11: A&F Elevated Mini Puffer, $59.50 (originally $140)

The A&F Elevated Mini Puffer is everything. It’s the perfect winter coat that fits just like a shacket and has luxe-looking fur. Plus, it’s one I grab most often in my closet during the cold months.

12: Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa, $79.99

Similar to the Echo Dot, the Echo Show 5 is designed for visual learners — those who prefer seeing recipes, video chats and playlists in full view. For less than $50, it’s a steal.

13: AMYO Jewelry Thick Twisted Hoops, $58

As one of the best affordable fine jewelry brands we reviewed, AMYO Jewelry is coming up hot. Its pieces are of the finest quality without the out-of-bounds price tag.

Its Thick Twisted Hoops are one of my favorites and make the perfect chunky statement while still being dainty. That said, your wife will love them for any type of wear.

14: Anastasia Beverly Hills Primrose All-in-One Face & Eye Shadow Palette, $55

I’m undeniably Anastasia Beverly Hills’ No. 1 fan, especially for its eyeshadow palettes. Specifically, its new Primrose All-in-One Face & Eye Shadow Palette is versatile and offers many on-trend matte shades.

15: Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $159.99 (originally $199)

If your wife is late on the AirPods bandwagon, consider shopping the elite, much-clamored-for pair that’s less than $200 this season.

16: Bearaby Cotton Napper, $249

I sleep every night with my Bearaby Cotton Napper and it completely changed the sleep game, especially for helping to mitigate staying up all night. The chunky knit is not only warm and weighted but also makes a lovely end-of-the-bed throw in the morning.

17: Behno Tina Baguette Nappa Bag, $445 (originally $545)

Behno makes gorgeous, classic pieces, and its Tina Baguette Bag is no exception. Though my light brown shade isn’t currently available, your wife will love the feel-good leather and luxe-looking strap. Minimal, chic and timeless.

18: Bernardo Sawyer Boot, $318

OK, we need to talk about these shoes. The Bernardo Sawyer Boot is to die for and is remarkably the best snow boot that’s warm, looks great and gives off a Pinterest vibe we can’t get over. Don’t walk — run.

19: Brightland The Duo Olive Oil Set, $74

At this point, we’re obsessed with Brightland — and we’re not sorry about it.

We reviewed the brand’s olive oils (and vinegar bottles) and will likely never go back to the average brand. The flavorful blends in The Duo Set is a great starter. And, if you’re looking for a little kick, the Arbor is fantastic.

20: Burberry 54mm Polarized Square Sunglasses, $159 (originally $265)

My sister and best friend swear by Burberry’s Butterfly Sunglasses. Not only do they look sophisticated and chic but they offer designer-labeled protection for less than $300.

21: Cameo (Personalized Videos from Celebrities), prices vary with each person

For a unique gift for your wife, consider Cameo. The platform offers personalized videos from some of your favorite celebs and stars, including Lindsay Lohan, Didi Conn from Grease and more.

22: Casetify Spring Botanicals Case, prices vary with model

Casetify has beautifully patterned cases with incredible protection and anti-microbial coating across many phone models. And, there’s never an improper time to gift a new phone case. Shop all of Casetify’s offerings here.

23: Crabtree & Evelyn Rose Velvet Body Melt, $35

Crabtree & Evelyn’s Rose Velvet Body Melt is a luscious and practical gift for your wife in the winter. Plus, the brand’s hand cream (that’s so popular, it’s currently sold out) makes others look mediocre.

24: Big Red House Double Oven Mitt, $12.99 (originally $19.99)

My kitchen’s life has been changed since the double oven mitt has been invented. I’ll never use another mitt to take my chocolate chip cookies out of the oven. It’s $15, but it’s probably the best gift your wife will unbox.

25: Dae Daily Shampoo, $24

Dae’s shampoo and conditioner are some of my favorite formulations to use — and let’s not forget to mention the adorable packaging.

26: Daniel Wellington Petite Evergold Mesh Strap 28mm Watch & Bracelet Set, $219

Daniel Wellington is a classic brand I’ve gifted to numerous people and also one of our favorites in our best watches from Nordstrom edit.

Specifically, the brand’s Petite Evergold Mesh Strap 28mm Watch & Bracelet Set caught my eye because you’re receiving a timeless watch (pun totally intended) and a designer gold bangle — for less than $250.

27: Dior Backstage Eyeshadow Palette, $49

Perfect for getting ready in a pinch, Dior’s Backstage Glow Eyeshadow Palette is the most used in my collection for sweeping shimmering, flattering shades on my lids before my Zoom meetings or date night. That said, your wife will love this time-saving palette.

28: Dyson Airwrap 8-Piece Set, $549

Doesn’t every wife want the Dyson Airwrap this holiday season? It’s a splurge, for sure, but your wife will never have to pay for another blowout again with its super-swift technology that takes your hair from wet to gorgeous loose curls.

And, after trying it for weeks, it’s truly worth the hype.

29: Dyson V8 Animal Vacuum, $399.99 (originally $449.99)

I’ll say it once and I’ll say it again — the Dyson V8 Animal Vacuum has changed my life.

You’ll never go back to a corded vacuum again with this sucker that gets into hard-to-reach places and even doubles as a handheld vacuum for cars and stairways. And, it’s our favorite Dyson vacuum we reviewed.

30: Floral Street Electric Rhubarb Eau de Parfum, $78

Meet a perfume brand that deserves more hype than it gets — Floral Street. Notably, its Electric Rhubarb scent is unlike anything I’ve ever spritzed for a date night or brunch with friends. It’s not too florally, but not too musk.

31: FORVR Mood Candle Duo Set, $72

One of Sephora’s beauty directors specifically recommends the FORVR Mood Candle Duo Set to anyone he meets — and for a good reason. There’s straight-up prosecco in one of them, so it’s magnificent for an urban apartment or to create the perfect self-care vibe.

32: GHD Helios 1875W Advanced Professional Hair Dryer, $249

While I love my blow-dryer brush (T3, we’re looking at you), GHD’s Helios Advanced Professional Hair Dryer erased any shred of doubt I had about the antiquated hair tool not being fast enough. And, my hair is never frizzy, even when I do a quick hair-flip to dry.

33: Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum for Her, $108

I gifted the Gucci Bloom perfume to my mom and she cannot stop talking about how much she loves it. If your wife is into floral scents, this is your best bet.

34: Hast 8” Chef Knife, $99

If your wife loves to cook, a durable, high-quality chef knife makes a world of difference. Purchase Hast’s 8″ Chef Knife for a crisp slice that’ll make the prep process easier.

35: Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $69.99

As one of our favorite pressure cookers, Instant Pot’s Duo 7-in-1 Electric model is also an Amazon’s Choice product and is less than $75 this holiday season.

36: KitchenAid 6 Qt. Professional 600 Series Stand Mixer, $589

Gift your wife a KitchenAid Stand Mixer. Enough said.

37: KitchenAid Stand Mixer Pasta Attachment, $219

To pair with your KitchenAid Mixer, the brand’s Pasta Attachment is ideal if you want to make fettuccini, linguini and tagliatelle from the comfort of your home.

38: Kindle Paperwhite, $159.99

If your wife is a reader, chances are she would love a Kindle Paperwhite to scroll through all the books on her TBR. And, it’s less than $100.

39: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $22

Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask never leaves my nightstand. It’s one of our favorite lip balms for chapped lips, which makes the perfect gift or stocking stuffer.

40: Mejuri Bold Chain Ring, $230

Ever since we reviewed Mejuri, we’ve been in love with how dainty and minimal its gold jewelry is. The Bold Chain Ring is a personal favorite and unlike any other gold ring you’ll find.

Not to mention, the brand is one of our favorites for affordable fine jewelry.

41: Mont Marte 32-Piece Calligraphy Set, $24.95

If your wife wants to explore creative pursuits in the new year, it hasn’t been a better time to buy this 32-Piece Calligraphy Set. For $25, it’s the price-perfect push to encourage a new hobby.

42: Narcisco Rodriguez For Her Eau de Parfum, $102

Though we recommend other perfume brands in this edit, Narcisco Rodriguez’s For Her Eau de Parfum takes the cake. It’s the most-grabbed scent on my dresser and offers a fresh yet feminine everyday scent your wife will love.

43: Obe Fitness Live & On-Demand Workouts, $27 per month

I had the pleasure of reviewing obé Fitness and, ever since, have been maintaining a five-times-a-week live workout routine. If you work from home, the live workouts are fantastic. And, if you’re day is jam-packed, you can still access thousands of on-demand videos for HIIT, pilates and more.

44: Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil, $28

As a product recommended by Sephora’s beauty director, Olaplex’s No. 7 Bonding Oil is TikTok-viral and, from personal experience, makes your hair so shiny.

45: Papier Pressed Blooms 2022 Planner, $24.64 (originally $28.99)

Papier’s Pressed Blooms 2022 Planner is sitting at my desk (looking all pretty, too) and ready for the new year. Aside from daily and monthly pages, there’s also room to jot down monthly goals, a to-do list, important dates and even a wishlist.

46: Parlovable Cross-Band Slippers, $23.99

These plush crossband slippers are one of my most worn slip-ons — truly. Whether you’re working from home or just want a pair of cozy fur to parade in around the house, this is your winner.

47: Pyrex Glass Storage Containers 18-Piece Set, $32.16 (originally $43.99)

As one of the more practical gifts in this roundup, Pyrex’s Glass Storage Containers are an 18-piece set of pure kitchen magic that looks sleek and put together.

48: Reusable Grocery Bags Set, $26.97

Does your wife absolutely detest plastic bags and having to lug a million of them from the car into the kitchen? Make her life easier with this Reusable Grocery Bags Set that can fit a whole lot more than non-sustainable plastic.

49: Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum, $649.99

If you want a vacuum that adds convenience to cleaning, look no further than the Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum. It’s seriously so smart and my bedroom has never been cleaner. Plus, cleaning has never been more hassle-free.

Notably, this splurge-worthy cleaning device memorizes your house’s landscape to clean all on its own — without damaging your molding or furniture.

50: Sades Keyboard and Mouse Set, $45.99

Upgrade your wife’s WFH station with this click-clack keyboard and mouse set — colorful, practical and less than $50.

51: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Magic Kit, $39 (originally $49)

We love a good fruity skincare set, and this bundle is a great steal for less than $50 this season.

With five of Glow Recipe’s bestselling Watermelon Glow line, you’ll have a smorgasbord of the top-tier selections to find your new refreshing BFF.

52: Showkoo Luggage Set, $189.99

Did someone say trip in 2022? As an affordable yet still durable carry, Showkoo’s Luggage Set comes in a palette of colors for less than $150.

53: Bodum Java Coffee Press (4-Piece Set), $19.99 (originally $24.99)

What’s good to go with a coffee grinder? A French Press, of course! Bodum’s Java Coffee Press is an effective middle-man to use after grinding to create decadent morning brews.

54: Sur La Table Cooking Class

We reviewed Sur La Table’s online and in-person cooking classes and they were so much fun to follow along and feel chef-ready. Shop all the online and in-person offerings as a great gift (and date night) idea.

55: Swarovski Millenia Bangle, $149

This Millenia Bangle from Swarovski isn’t just eye-catching, but it’s surrounded by crystals and a lobster clasp fastening that makes it compliment-worthy for any type of wear.

56: The Arbus Sweater — Cashmere, $345

M.M.LaFleur is known for its timeless, wear-to-work or wear-to-party pieces that just scream quality. Its Arbus Cashmere Sweater is one of my favorites in my closet and looks great for holiday dinners, trips to the office and more.

57: Tory Burch McGraw Leather Tote, $278.60 (originally $398)

My mom was gifted a Tory Burch bag last Christmas and, to this day, has never taken it off her shoulder when she goes out. The McGraw Leather Tote goes with any outfit. Trust me, your wife will love it.

Not to mention, the brand is one of our favorites for work totes.

58: Tory Burch Miller Flip Flop, $228

Perfect to pair with the tote is Tory Burch’s Miller Flip Flop — a sensible gift for upcoming vacations and next year’s swimsuit season.

59: Triple F.A.T. Goose Brenay Coat, $375

Triple F.A.T. Goose’s Brenay Coat is one of the plushest coats in my closet that makes me all nice and warm in an instant. If your wife has a parka on her wishlist (but doesn’t want a style that’s too overpowering), this is your best bet.

60: UGG Karoline Fleece Robe, $130

My mom adores her UGG Karoline Fleece Robe when she’s getting ready. It looks good, is lightweight yet still warm and, with a name like UGG, how can you go wrong?

61: Veja Venturi Sneaker, $180

Helloooo new hiking shoes. Veja’s Venturi Sneaker just reflects quality all around, from its ivory-embossed design to bright white laces. Oh, and how decadent is that chunky sole?

62: Victoria’s Secret Flannel Long PJ Set, $35 (originally $59.50)

I don’t know about you, but there wouldn’t be a Christmas in my house without a new set of Victoria’s Secret PJs. Offered in multiple hues and patterns, it’s a feel-good winter gift your wife will love.

63: Victoria’s Secret Pleated Babydoll, $59.50

If you’re on the hunt to find your wife something special and sexy, Victoria’s Secret Pleated Babydoll has you covered with its satin bow and lacy bust. Plus, it comes in different colors.