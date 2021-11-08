CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics have expressed interest in Ben Simmons

By BasketballNews.com Staff, 23h
basketballnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Celtics have engaged in conversations with the 76ers revolving around Simmons and expressed interest. Talks have been fluid with no traction as of yet. Any potential Simmons...

www.basketballnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
NBC Sports

Here's what 76ers want in any Ben Simmons trade with Celtics, per report

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to find a trade partner for star point guard Ben Simmons. Simmons has not played in a game for the Sixers over the first few weeks of the season. It's clear he doesn't want to play for Philly anymore, but so far the team has dug in and shown no willingness to take just any deal.
NBA
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jaylen Brown
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Karl-Anthony Towns traded to Cs in 3-team Ben Simmons mock trade

Boston Celtics fans would probably be very thrilled if the latest Ben Simmons-Cs mock blockbuster trade were to materialize in real life. Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley has Simmons being sent to a third team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, with Karl-Anthony Towns being the primary return in a deal also involving Jaylen Brown heading to the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Celtics' Jaylen Brown Out 1-2 Weeks with Injury amid Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown will be out of action for one to two weeks with a right hamstring strain, per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. The news comes on the same day that Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Celtics have "engaged in conversations" with the Philadelphia 76ers regarding wantaway power forward Ben Simmons. Charania added that those discussions "have been fluid with no traction as of yet," and any deal "would have to include" Brown going to Philadelphia.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#76ers#Seaosn
Larry Brown Sports

Ben Simmons drawing interest from Eastern Conference rival?

The Philadelphia 76ers do not appear any closer to trading Ben Simmons now than they were during the offseason, but a new team has reportedly entered the mix for the star point guard. The Boston Celtics have had discussions with the Sixers about Simmons, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports....
NBA
985thesportshub.com

Celtics’ chances of getting Ben Simmons are higher than you think

The Boston Celtics are among the teams who have contacted the Philadelphia 76ers to show interest in point guard Ben Simmons, according to a top NBA insider. Shams Charania wrote in The Athletic on Monday that the Celtics “have engaged in conversations with the 76ers revolving around Simmons and expressed interest in the 6-foot-11 guard.”
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 Sixers Cs could pursue in any Ben Simmons trade

As it turns out, the Boston Celtics are in on the Ben Simmons sweepstakes that has engulfed the Philadelphia 76ers franchise since the start of training camp. In short, Simmons doesn’t want to be there, and now teams are looking for ways to put together a package that would entice Sixers general manager Daryl Morey enough to pull the trigger on a deal.
NBA
CBS Philly

Sixers Have ‘Engaged’ In Trade Talks With Boston Celtics Revolving Around Ben Simmons: Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Ben Simmons saga has cooled off as of late, but a new bombshell dropped Monday involving the Sixers’ most hated rival. The Sixers have engaged in conversations with the Boston Celtics revolving around Simmons, according to The Athletic. “The Boston Celtics have engaged in conversations with the 76ers revolving around Simmons and expressed interest in the 6-foot-11 guard, sources tell The Athletic. Talks have been fluid with no traction as of yet, those sources say. Any potential Simmons deal with the Celtics would have to include All-Star forward Jaylen Brown, an ascending talent who is in the...
NBA
All 76ers

NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Interest in Sixers' Ben Simmons Could be Fading

The Philadelphia 76ers had their sights set on superstar prospects such as Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal when Ben Simmons requested a trade. Unfortunately, Philly didn't hear much from the Portland Trail Blazers and the Washington Wizards. Instead, the Sixers fielded calls from teams such as the Indiana Pacers, Toronto...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Power Rankings: Sixers have gone streaking without Ben Simmons

With nearly three weeks in the books, the stars of the NBA continue to show out on a nightly basis while the incoming rookie class has also had some nice performances. Teams around the league still look to be adjusting to the new season as some of the heavyweights have yet to fully get into gear. However, other teams have seemingly shot out of the gate running and are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the field.
NBA
basketballnews.com

Report: Ben Simmons now cooperating with team doctors, no timetable for return

ESPN Sources: After initial reluctance, Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons has met with a team-recommended specialist to discuss mental health concerns. Among other issues, the organization had recently reinstituted fines for Simmons’ failure to agree to those meetings. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter) ANALYSIS: According to ESPN, it is unclear...
NBA
NBC Sports

Perkins has passionate reaction to latest Ben Simmons-Celtics rumor

The latest NBA team involved in Ben Simmons trade rumors is the Boston Celtics. This development is probably surprising to many basketball fans, especially since Celtics star Jaylen Brown would have to be included in any potential deal, per a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic. There were lots...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy