Celtics have expressed interest in Ben Simmons

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Ben Simmons saga has cooled off as of late, but a new bombshell dropped Monday involving the Sixers’ most hated rival. The Sixers have engaged in conversations with the Boston Celtics revolving around Simmons, according to The Athletic. “The Boston Celtics have engaged in conversations with the 76ers revolving around Simmons and expressed interest in the 6-foot-11 guard, sources tell The Athletic. Talks have been fluid with no traction as of yet, those sources say. Any potential Simmons deal with the Celtics would have to include All-Star forward Jaylen Brown, an ascending talent who is in the...

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO