The Hokies are heading to Hotlanta to take on the Yellow Jackets. Let’s see how they did against UVA. The Jackets run a little bit of everything on offense. They ran gap, man/base, and zone plays. They liked Inside Zone Read in short-yardage spots, and with quarterback Jeff Sims (#10) being a burner, he picked up some yards even when the defense knew what was coming. Their draw and screen game was also gashing the Hoos, and the Hokies will need to watch for both in long-yardage situations:

