Come Celebrate This Year’s Women Of Impact On Dec. 9

By Editorial Calendar
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD — BusinessWest will honor its fourth annual Women of Impact on Thursday, Dec. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place. Tickets cost $85 per person. To purchase tickets, call (413) 781-8600, ext....

Related
Atlantic City Press

Women's Community Club of Cape May celebrates centenary

The Women’s Community Club of Cape May celebrates 100 years of service in Cape May on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the Inn of Cape May Alethea’s Restaurant. The WCCCM serves the Cape May community through education, fund raising and donations. Educational opportunities include field trips, arts and craft projects, performing arts activities and monthly programs. Fund raisers have included card parties, fashion shows, luncheons and raffles. We support local charities through collections of needed goods, and generous donations from the community and members.
CAPE MAY, NJ
webster.edu

December Toast: A Celebration of Graduates Dec. 17

The Office of Academic Affairs invites recent and mid-year graduates and two guests to celebrate their Webster degree or certificate at the annual Webster University December Toast. The event will include remarks from academic leaders and our guest speaker, two-time Webster alumnus Neal Richardson, '09, MBA 12', executive director of...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
Port Arthur News

Kappa Chapter community impact celebrates new year, recent awards

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity is well represented in Port Arthur. Perry Coleman, Arthur Craft, Russell M. Getwood, Anderson H. Harrison, Oscar J. McNeil, Spurgeon Wallace and Thomas Welch III founded the Alumni Chapter was in 1953. Many of their successors recently gathered for a group photo including the display of...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Gresham Outlook

People's Market celebrates inaugural year

New Rockwood farmers market offered fresh produce, opportunities; eyes continued growthA Rockwood farmers market that has been bringing together a diverse mix of community members celebrated the end of its inaugural season last week with music and festivities. The People's Market at Rockwood, hosted by nonprofit youth organization Play Grow Learn, was a Black-led farmers market that ran for 20 weeks out of the Sunrise Center parking lot, 18901 E. Burnside St. Thursday afternoon, Oct. 28, the vendors set up shop one last time before going on break during the cold months. There was a raffle, giveaways, and live...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
State
Massachusetts State
Health New England Awards $400,000 to Three Local Nonprofits

SPRINGFIELD — Health New England (HNE) awarded $400,000 in grants to help three nonprofit organizations improve the health and well-being of vulnerable populations in Western Mass. The grants, made via HNE’s Where Health Matters grant program, will allow Wellspring Cooperative’s GoFresh Mobile Farmers’ Market, Girls on the Run of Western...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Tennessee Tribune

The Links, Incorporated Celebrates 75 Years of Impacting Communities of African Descent

(Washington, DC) – From a small circle of nine friends in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to a premier international service organization of more than 16,000 civically-engaged professional women, The Links, Incorporated turns 75 on November 9. A week-long virtual celebration will bring together thousands for this historic milestone starting November 4. The Philadelphia (PA) Chapter, the organization’s first, will serve as honorary chair.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bay Path University Celebrates 125 Years of Career-focused Learning

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University announced the kickoff of a yearlong celebration, marking its 125th year of providing workforce-aligned, career-focused education. Throughout 2022-23, the university will explore its unique history and share goals for the future through the theme “Reimagine: Possibility,” which will highlight Bay Path’s evolution from a local business institute to an innovative university serving diverse populations of learners across the country.
LONGMEADOW, MA
Forbes

Celebrating Women's Entrepreneurship Day: Five Tips For Starting A Business

Julie Ball is the founder of Sparkle Hustle Grow, a subscription box for female entrepreneurs and a subscription box business coach. Women are no strangers to entrepreneurship. They have been breaking barriers and leading the way for fellow boss ladies since the 19th century. From running home-based businesses to scaling large teams, women have come so far, breaking glass ceilings along the way.
SMALL BUSINESS
Person
Jessica Collins
INFORUM

Two Worthington women celebrate 76 years of friendship as both turn 95

WORTHINGTON, Minn. — One celebrated her 95th birthday on Aug. 25, and the other celebrates her 95th birthday Monday, Nov. 1. And together, Gladys Berger and Verla Gerdes are marking 76 years of friendship in 2021. The Worthington, Minnesota, women were first introduced in 1945 by their husbands-to-be — close...
WORTHINGTON, MN
Difference Makers Nominations Due by Dec. 9

SPRINGFIELD — Do you know someone who is truly making a difference in the Western Mass. region? BusinessWest invites you to nominate an individual or group for its 14th annual Difference Makers program. Nominations for the class of 2022 must be received by the end of the business day (5 p.m.) on Thursday, Dec. 9.
aithority.com

Ten Fearless Changemakers Named This Year’s L’Oréal Paris Women Of Worth, As Brand Celebrates 50 Years Of “Because You’re Worth It”

Philanthropic Program Set to Return to NBC for 2nd Annual Primetime Special; Public Voting to Select this Year’s National Honoree is Now Open. #1 global beauty brand, L’Oréal Paris USA, announces its 2021 L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth class, recognizing the philanthropic achievements of ten non-profit leaders from across the nation who bring to life the brand’s signature tagline, “Because You’re Worth It” by making meaningful change that addresses some of society’s most pressing issues.
ADVOCACY
thedesertreview.com

Women's Resource Center to come to SDSU

CALEXICO — Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) presented a $2,500 grant to MANA de Imperial Valley, a local chapter of MANA, a national nonprofit, established in 1974 to empower Latinas through leadership development, community service, and advocacy. The grant from SoCalGas will support the establishment of a campus Women’s Resource Center at San Diego State University Imperial Valley (SDSU-IV). The center will offer services and promote programs for women on campus. The goal is to offer a safe space, programs, and staff to serve women at SDSU Imperial Valley and in the community as a whole, according to the press release.
COLLEGES
Tara Kurtz-Boucher Named MHA’s VP of Integration and Community Living

SPRINGFIELD — MHA named Tara Kurtz-Boucher vice president of Integration and Community Living. She will oversee MHA’s outreach and residential programs for individuals referred by the Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services. These programs for individuals with a developmental disability include permanent community residences where residents work with staff on daily life skills, outreach services for individuals living independently, and shared living, which matches individuals with a certain level of independence with families willing to share their home.
ECONOMY
erienewsnow.com

Emotions high as local Catholic Churches potentially Consolidate

John Juliano has been a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church on Walnut Street for most of his life. "There's times I come in the church, and I’m talking to [the Lord], or I'm talking to Mary and I just get this… I still get that. That's what it means to me," he said.
RELIGION
Comments / 0

