Come Celebrate This Year’s Women Of Impact On Dec. 9

CALEXICO — Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) presented a $2,500 grant to MANA de Imperial Valley, a local chapter of MANA, a national nonprofit, established in 1974 to empower Latinas through leadership development, community service, and advocacy. The grant from SoCalGas will support the establishment of a campus Women’s Resource Center at San Diego State University Imperial Valley (SDSU-IV). The center will offer services and promote programs for women on campus. The goal is to offer a safe space, programs, and staff to serve women at SDSU Imperial Valley and in the community as a whole, according to the press release.
