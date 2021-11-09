Come Celebrate This Year’s Women Of Impact On Dec. 9

New Rockwood farmers market offered fresh produce, opportunities; eyes continued growthA Rockwood farmers market that has been bringing together a diverse mix of community members celebrated the end of its inaugural season last week with music and festivities. The People's Market at Rockwood, hosted by nonprofit youth organization Play Grow Learn, was a Black-led farmers market that ran for 20 weeks out of the Sunrise Center parking lot, 18901 E. Burnside St. Thursday afternoon, Oct. 28, the vendors set up shop one last time before going on break during the cold months. There was a raffle, giveaways, and live...

