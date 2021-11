A very close friend of mine told me recent reports suggest that dog worms are becoming resistant to medications and the real risk is to our kids. I have two young kids at home, along with a 2-year-old dog who plays with them all the time. Is this something I need to be concerned with and what precautions should I be taking for my kids? Are there any specific types of worms that I should be on the lookout for? I didn’t think dog worms could cause a problem for people even though there are human parasites as well. Any thoughts on this would be appreciated.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO