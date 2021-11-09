CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices jump to new records

By CNN
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo cryptocurrencies have hit new milestones. Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $68,530.34 early Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap. That’s just a few weeks after it hit a previous high...

localnews8.com

Investor's Business Daily

Bitcoin Stocks: Coinbase Jumps With Earnings Due As Bitcoin Rallies To Record Highs

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) reports third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, as the price of Bitcoin rallied to record highs Monday. Coinbase stock and other Bitcoin stocks rose on Monday. Some analysts attributed Monday's rally to concerns about inflation, which has reduced the buying power of traditional currencies. Coinbase Earnings. Estimates: Wall...
Jamie Dimon
FXStreet.com

Crypto bears slaughtered as Bitcoin and Ethereum hit new all-time highs

As Bitcoin price crossed $65,000 and Ethereum hit a new all-time high, short positions were liquidated across spot exchanges. Ethereum gas fees plummeted over the past five days, pushing the ETH Network's hash rate higher. Based on Glassnode data, the Bitcoin exchange balance hit a new low in three years,...
101 WIXX

Euro zone producer prices make record jump in September – Eurostat

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone producer prices jumped in September more than expected, driven by skyrocketing energy costs, recording their highest increase on record in a new sign of strong inflationary pressures in the bloc, public data showed on Thursday. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat estimated that prices at...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe Unveils New Ethereum Price Prediction As Top Crypto Shatters Record High

Popular crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe is updating his analysis on Ethereum (ETH) as the crypto asset hits a new all-time high of $4,428. Van de Poppe tells his 459,000 Twitter followers that the second-largest crypto by market cap has flipped resistance into support and appears ready to begin a gradual push to a price tag of $5,000.
Bitcoin
Economy
Markets
Ethereum
invezz.com

Where to buy the Saitama coin as it roars past its all-time high

Saitama coin is currently trading at about $0.0000001114. It has gone up 23% in the last 24 hours. Here is a quick guide on where to buy the SAITAMA coin. Saitama coin has been on a relentless bullish rally since the beginning of September this year and the momentum is gathering momentum daily. Today’s surge has attracted the attention of most crypto investors with most anticipating a monster rally towards the end of the year.
MarketWatch

Weave Communications IPO prices at $24 a share as company looks to raise $120 million

Weave Communications Inc. announced late Wednesday that its initial public offering priced at $24 a share, below the company's expected range of $25 to $28 a share. The company intends to offer 5 million shares and would raise $120 million in the process of going public. Weave expects the shares to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "WEAV." The company operates a platform that helps small businesses manage their customer communications. Weave generated $53.7 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $34.7 million in the comparable period a year earlier. The company also saw a net loss of $23.4 million during the first six months of 2021, whereas it lost $20.6 million In the first six months of 2020. Weave is coming public as the Renaissance IPO ETF has increased 2.4% so far in 2021, while the S&P 500 has gained 23.7% over the same span.
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

Ford is emerging as an EV leader but still seems under-appreciated by the market. Dynavax had a record quarter for its hepatitis B vaccine. Dynavax also saw a big revenue boost for its vaccine adjuvant, which is used by several COVID-19 vaccine candidates. Automaker Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), and vaccine...
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.22% to $46.91 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.78 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
