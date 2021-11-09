A partly cloudy and mild Tuesday

You will feel the chill in the morning. We will have a cold wind blowing and it will make our lows in the mid 40s to near 50 feel colder. Small craft advisory is posted. Highs will be near 60, so most of the day temperatures will be in the 50s. Sunny skies are forecast. The wind dies down, and temps will drop Sunday morning. Lows will drop into the mid 30s on the Northshore. There is the potential for some patchy frost. You may want to protect your tender vegetation, but do not leave any coverings on as we heat up. That would damage your plants even more! Sunny skies are forecast Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect a gradual warm up as we go into next week. Big heads up. The Full Frost Moon is next Friday morning, but there will also be a lunar eclipse. Check out my article on the full moon on Facebook, Twitter or wdsu.com.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO