A partly cloudy and mild Tuesday

By Damon Singleton
WDSU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross the Atlantic Basin, while there are some areas of disturbed weather, there are no areas of disturbed weather with the potential to become tropical systems. Hurricane season ends at the end of November. Across SELA we will continue to see temperatures rise as our winds...

www.wdsu.com

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Windy At Times But Mild Before An Abrupt Change Arrives Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Some morning clouds made for a beautiful sunrise on Saturday in many parts of the state. A few of our CBS4 viewers emailed us pictures of the gorgeous colors. Saturday’s sunrise in Longmont. (credit: Joe Alsko) A strong jet stream will be in the region this weekend and that means we will have periods of strong and gusty wind. Some of the strongest gusts will be in the northern mountains where exposed passes could clock speeds in excess of 45 mph. Saturday’s sunrise in Fort Lupton. (credit: Dale Hostetter) Lower elevations will see occasional gusts between 25-35 mph, especially near the...
WDSU

First frosts of the season coming this weekend

NEW ORLEANS — Are you ready for winter? Well, it might not be freezing just yet, but temperatures will be cold enough by Sunday morning to bring the first frosts of the season to the region!. A strong storm producing a blizzard over the Upper Midwest right now is driving...
WDSU

Windy in the morning

You will feel the chill in the morning. We will have a cold wind blowing and it will make our lows in the mid 40s to near 50 feel colder. Small craft advisory is posted. Highs will be near 60, so most of the day temperatures will be in the 50s. Sunny skies are forecast. The wind dies down, and temps will drop Sunday morning. Lows will drop into the mid 30s on the Northshore. There is the potential for some patchy frost. You may want to protect your tender vegetation, but do not leave any coverings on as we heat up. That would damage your plants even more! Sunny skies are forecast Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect a gradual warm up as we go into next week. Big heads up. The Full Frost Moon is next Friday morning, but there will also be a lunar eclipse. Check out my article on the full moon on Facebook, Twitter or wdsu.com.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Mainly Dry Saturday, But More Snow Saturday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — A few flurries will be possible overnight into Saturday morning, with lows in the low 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be mainly dry on Saturday with some clearing skies late in the day. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s with a gusty west wind. (Credit: CBS 2) A clipper system will approach the area on Saturday night, increasing snow chances once again for the area. (Credit: CBS 2) Scattered snow showers, and snow squalls, will be possible after 10 p.m. Saturday and lasting through the late morning on Sunday. (Credit: CBS 2) A rain and snow mix is likely from Sunday midday through the midafternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Minor snow accumulations will be possible, but mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Highs on Sunday will only be in the upper 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) Partly cloudy skies return Monday and Tuesday with mainly dry conditions. Highs on Monday will be in the low 40s and back in the 50s on Tuesday.
knopnews2.com

Partly cloudy and cool conditions to continue Saturday night into the day Sunday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.KNEP) -During the day on Saturday, there were some rain showers moving through the region. Some of the rain in our southeast regions have been on the moderate side. Since then, the rain has calmed down some to the light rain category. Also cloud cover is decreasing in the northwest portions of the area, allowing for the conditions to be partly to mostly cloudy.
alabamawx.com

Chilly in the Northwestern Parts of Central Alabama to Mild in the Southeast at Midday

REST OF TODAY: Skies continue to be cloud-free across Central Alabama as we have crossed over into the midday hour, but even the sun is not helping warm us up much as those 12 pm temperatures were in the mid-40s to the lower 60s across the area. Haleyville was sitting at 46 degrees as the cold spot, while it was a much more “balmy” 63 degrees down in Eufaula as the warm spot. Birmingham was only at 50 degrees. Don’t expect it to get much warmer as afternoon highs will only reach the lower 50s to the lower 60s across the area.
WDSU

Feels more Like a Windy Winter's Day

NEW ORLEANS — Once again, opposing areas of pressure in close proximity are stirring up local winds and allowing cold air from Canada to funnel down into Southeast Louisiana. Expect local temperatures to fall well short of seasonal averages this afternoon.
