Pfizer is hiking sales expectations for its top-selling COVID-19 vaccine again, and its early look at 2022 also falls well above Wall Street forecasts. The drugmaker said Tuesday that it now expects to book about $36 billion in revenue from its coronavirus vaccine this year. That’s about 7 percent higher than what Pfizer forecast in July and more than twice what the company expected at the start of the year, shortly after distribution of the two-shot vaccine began.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 11 DAYS AGO