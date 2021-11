The Chronicle has reported often on the wholeass mess Texas has made of its cannabis laws and regulations since it finally took the plunge in 2019 to create a legal hemp industry in the state. Almost immediately after House Bill 1325 went into effect in June of that year, it became clear that most police and prosecutors in Texas couldn't prove the difference between low-THC cannabis (below 0.3% concentration of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol by dry weight), which is legal "hemp" or "industrial hemp" under federal and state law, and the higher-THC cannabis still known in Texas statute as "marihuana." This led to the de facto decriminalization of possession of small amounts of cannabis in much of the state, made more intentional in cities like Austin that directed their police forces to end enforcement.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO