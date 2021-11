For nearly 130 years, General Electric has been one of the biggest makers of American things. Now, it’s breaking itself apart. Long a symbol of American ingenuity, the industrial powerhouse has put its stamp on products ranging from jet engines to lightbulbs, kitchen appliances to X-ray machines. The 130-year-old conglomerate, which traces its lineage back to Thomas Edison, was once the pinnacle of business success, renowned for its steady returns, corporate prowess and relentless pursuit of growth.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO