CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

How Product Innovation Is Driving The Plant-Based Food Sector Forward

By Gary Drenik
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eating vegan or vegetarian hasn’t historically had the most appetizing reputation. Many of the first vegan products on the market found themselves being compared to the taste and texture of cardboard. Otherwise, most folks were making beans and rice, perhaps salads. And if you weren’t an excellent cook, things got all...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Baton Rouge Business Report

Plant-based dining carves out Baton Rouge food scene space

It wasn’t that long ago that vegan businesses were unheard of in Baton Rouge. While they’re still modest in number, vegan and vegetarian offerings continue to gain traction. It’s not that more people are opting fully into these lifestyles. Some certainly are. But no matter their culinary proclivities, a larger...
BATON ROUGE, LA
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Food flavour facility to explore sustainable plant-based foods

The University of Nottingham has joined forces with the University of Adelaide to launch a new international food flavour facility to improve the taste of sustainable, healthy, plant-based food and ingredients. Located at the University of Adelaide’s Waite campus in South Australia, the $2.5m (£1.8m) facility will expand the University...
Tree Hugger

Are Graham Crackers Vegan? How to Choose Plant-Based Graham Crackers

When minister Sylvester Graham recommended a whole-wheat diet to his 19th-century congregants, he hoped it would suppress their “baser passions.” Graham believed people could eat their way into a more moral and healthy life, forming one of the first health food movements in the country. Although vegans today don’t ascribe...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Based Foods#Good Food#Product Innovation#Organic Food#Food Drink#American#Genz#Millennials#Nabati Foods
Benzinga

It's Only Natural: Are Consumers Desiring Plant-Based Products? — Plus a Way to Trade It?

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. With the recent news surrounding phthalates — the unsafe microplastics in many household products that lead to a host of serious illnesses and diseases — American consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the dangerous substances that surround us.
ECONOMY
mintel.com

The future of plant-based food and drink in Europe

David is currently an Associate Director with the Mintel Food & Drink team. He brings with him extensive experience in competitive environments within the dairy and snack food categories. Consumer interest in plant-based diets has driven a wave of innovation in plant-based meat and dairy alternatives in Europe. Recent Mintel...
FOOD & DRINKS
Forbes

Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods: Plant-Based Meat Stocks Are Out Of Favor. Should You Buy?

Our theme of Plant-Based Meat Stocks, which includes companies that produce plant-based meat and related vegan ingredients, has returned just about 2% year-to-date, considerably underperforming the S&P 500, which has returned about 23% year-to-date. The theme has also underperformed through the Covid-19 pandemic, rising by just about 13% since February 2020, compared to the S&P which is up almost 56%. There are two broad trends that could be driving the recent underperformance. Firstly, rising inflation has been a real concern for producers in recent months. Although most of the companies in our theme deal with staple products, higher prices could at least impact them in the near term. Moreover, Beyond Meat, which is seen as a bellwether of sorts in the plant-based meat space, has guided for weaker than expected revenue for Q3 2021, due to the recent surge in Covid-19 due to the Delta variant and distribution issues. This has also likely weighed on the sector.
AGRICULTURE
playbuzz.com

Sorry, But Only Vegans Will Get 100% On This Plant-Based Food Quiz

Did you know November is dedicated to vegans? It's true. November 1st is World Vegan Day, but we actually celebrate vegans all month long! Veganism isn't easy and the hard work and dedication it takes to consume only plant-based foods should absolutely be recognized. No matter your dietary choices, we think you'll enjoy this quiz! Through the yes vs no and true vs false questions, how much do you know about vegans?
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cornell Daily Sun

Plant-Based Eating Is Taking Root in the Fast Food Industry

Along with the majority of young drivers, I have long held a deep affinity for drive-throughs. After all, there’s nothing quite like sipping on a refreshing Dunkin’ iced coffee on the way to class or balancing a carton of piping hot french fries in your cup holder. During the first year of the pandemic, as restaurants remained shut down and we were all prevented from socializing, I would often find myself coasting through the Taco Bell line just to feel some sort of human interaction. Drive-through fast food became both a social activity and an appetite-quencher when my friends and I needed a quick snack or just an activity to fill our time.
ITHACA, NY
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Halloween Steakhouses

Liquid Death's Vegan Cannibal Steakhouse is 100% plant-based, human-free and animal-free, and it promises to satisfy a desire for meaty food in a cruelty-free way. The ghost kitchen set up for Halloween comes from the canned water brand and diners in New York and Los Angeles can experience the menu through Postmates.
FOOD & DRINKS
moneyweek.com

How to invest in lab-grown meat – the future of food production

The Dish of the Day at the Restaurant at the End of the Universe, as fans of Douglas Adams’ Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy will know, was a prime cut from the Ameglian Major cow, an artificially created, speaking bovine quadruped, which was bred to actually want to be eaten. The beast unconcernedly offers diners its shoulder braised in white wine sauce. When the animal goes off to shoot itself, it winks at the more squeamish customers, telling them not to worry as “I’ll be very humane”.
AGRICULTURE
studyfinds.org

Plant-based diets lower risk of stroke — but it depends on the quality of your food

BOSTON — Plant-based diets continue to grow in popularity among Americans, and experts say they may do more for your body than slim your waistline. Eating larger quantities of nutritious plant-based meals and smaller quantities of unhealthy plant-based options lowers stroke risk, according to Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health scientists.
DIETS
MetroTimes

VegBash brings plant-based food, cruelty-free shopping, and more to Royal Oak Farmers Market

Man, have we come a long way from the limited selection of bland Boca brand meat-free burger patties and the once elusive soy milk. Being vegan — which means not consuming any animal products including seafood, eggs, milk, and, for some, things like honey, or gelatin products, because hooves — is no longer considered a dietary fad that, like, actually originated a long time ago with the earliest adopter of the vegan philosophy being an Arab poet al-Ma’arri somewhere around the year 1,000.
ROYAL OAK, MI
newfoodmagazine.com

Is the plant-based sector set for an investment boom in 2022?

The research suggests that plant-based products are set for an investment boom in 2022, as manufacturers respond to an increasing consumer trend towards the movement. New research commissioned by Atura Proteins, UK-based manufacturer of naturally produced pulse protein ingredients, reveals food and drink brand owners and manufacturers are most likely (56 percent) to invest their new product development budgets in the development of plant-based products in 2022.
INDUSTRY
phillytrib.com

Bryant Terry on 'Black Food,' plant-based eating and where he finds inspiration

An award-winning author who has been writing plant-based cookbooks for the better part of two decades, Bryant Terry calls his latest project, “Black Food,” “a communal shrine to the shared culinary histories of the African diaspora.” He writes in the introduction: “These pages offer up gratitude to the great chain of Black lives, and to all the sustaining ingredients and nourishing traditions they carried and remembered, through time and space, to deliver their kin into the future. We pray that this collection facilitates reflection on and veneration of our sacred foodways.” The anthology includes essays, poems, recipes and more from more than 100 contributors from around the world, including the likes of Gabrielle E.W. Carter, Stephen Satterfield, Paola Velez, Zoe Adjonyoh and Leah Penniman. (Wanting the contributors to share what’s authentic to them, some of the recipes include animal products, contrary to Terry’s culinary philosophy.) I chatted with Terry to discuss his new publishing imprint with Ten Speed Press, 4 Color Books, his latest book and why it’s also his last, what music he’s listening to and more.
RECIPES
Food Navigator

GoodPop drives new consumers to frozen novelties: 'We're eagerly anticipating plant-based to be a long-term shift in the category'

GoodPop Frozen Pops is targeting a growing consumer segment frequenting the frozen novelties aisle in search for products that can serve as a permissably indulgent snack or treat. According to Mintel consumer research data​​, 38% of frozen novelty consumers reported that they are snacking more often than before the pandemic...
FOOD & DRINKS
Las Vegas Herald

Innovation-Based Discernment To Drive The Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market

The global Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market is bound to witness a CAGR worth satiating In Upcoming Years. In the era of cloud computing, the cloud revolution is there to break the stereotypes. Several key stakeholders are going for cloud hosting solutions providers to enhance their accounting services. This migration to cloud technology is making way for the enterprises to simplify their daily tasks, that too, conveniently and cost-effectively. As such, the industry could be on the "cloud computing nine" in the forecast period.
MARKETS
franchising.com

Buff City Soap Brings Plant-Based Products to Prosper

November 03, 2021 // Franchising.com // PROSPER, Texas - Buff City Soap - a retail franchise known for its plant-based soap and body products made in-store daily - will soon be opening its first location in Prosper. The new store will be located at 1110 S. Preston Rd., and is slated to open on Nov. 4. It will be the second location opened by local owners Natalie and Ryan Imhoff, who opened their first shop in Celina, TX.
PROSPER, TX
Forbes

Forbes

285K+
Followers
83K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy