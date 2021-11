Growing companies often find themselves floating on an “ocean” of underutilized or misused data – data that doesn’t reach the people who would most benefit from it or reaches them at the wrong time. Preventing these issues is one of the primary objectives of Data Governance. It helps companies keep their customers satisfied with their products and services by boiling down this ocean of data to actionable items that are delivered to the right person at the right time. Data will only continue to grow as an economy, and Data Governance is the key that unlocks the door to future growth.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO