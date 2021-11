Matt Amodio’s Jeopardy! run was one for the books, especially when you consider that his unprecedented winning streak coincided with the whole Mike Richards debacle. Amodio broke James Holzhauer’s record for the second-longest winning streak and amassed over $1.5 million in winnings. He’s truly winning right now. After such a monumental run, the Ph.D. student might be setting his eyes on some gigantic fish. The Jeopardy! champ revealed if he’d want to compete against the GOATs Holzhauer and Ken Jennings and any time soon.

