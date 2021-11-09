CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
StormTrack Weather: Another Warm Day, Cold Front Arrives Wednesday

By Nichole Gomez
KVIA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Tuesday! The dry warm weather will continue today so enjoy the sunshine. The cooler...

kvia.com

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Windy At Times But Mild Before An Abrupt Change Arrives Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Some morning clouds made for a beautiful sunrise on Saturday in many parts of the state. A few of our CBS4 viewers emailed us pictures of the gorgeous colors. Saturday’s sunrise in Longmont. (credit: Joe Alsko) A strong jet stream will be in the region this weekend and that means we will have periods of strong and gusty wind. Some of the strongest gusts will be in the northern mountains where exposed passes could clock speeds in excess of 45 mph. Saturday’s sunrise in Fort Lupton. (credit: Dale Hostetter) Lower elevations will see occasional gusts between 25-35 mph, especially near the...
COLORADO STATE
WJCL

Cold front coming: Here's when it arrives and what changes it brings

It's a much chillier start to our weekend as almost everyone is waking up 15-20 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Daytime highs, however, look to finish a degree or two warmer than Friday, even with a cold front moving through the area later today. By tomorrow morning, the western part...
fox13news.com

Forecast: Another weekend, another cold front

TAMPA, Fla. - This week’s slow warmup will give way to another chilly weekend, forecasters say. According to meteorologist Jim Weber, the first front was pushing through Friday, bringing humid air and cloudy skies. Then we’ll have a small chance of rain as the second front moves through on Saturday, bringing the cooler air.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Colder Temps, Snow On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — A nice Saturday ahead of us with some sunshine but cold temps. An Alberta Clipper moves through tonight and delivers a small amount of snow. Stacking up totals may be tough due to warm ground temps. We may see an inch or so of snow fall before it mixes and changes to rain. Nov 13 Norm- 50 Today- 39 Sunrise- 6:39am Forecast Today- partly sunny and 39 degrees Tonight- light snow, 33. Sunday- morning snow showers turn to rain later in the day. Small accumulation is possible. 39 degrees.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kswo.com

Sunshine for the next several days with a few cold fronts

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Freeze Warning ends at 9am for counties in Oklahoma as well as Montague County. Temperatures hit freezing in Lawton and areas to the North. Counties bordering the red river and to the South had temperatures just above 32 degrees. Overall, a chilly Saturday morning but as the sun rises, we will rebound nicely anywhere between the mid 60s in eastern counties to low 70s in western counties. Wind will be breezy out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Mainly Dry Saturday, But More Snow Saturday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — A few flurries will be possible overnight into Saturday morning, with lows in the low 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be mainly dry on Saturday with some clearing skies late in the day. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s with a gusty west wind. (Credit: CBS 2) A clipper system will approach the area on Saturday night, increasing snow chances once again for the area. (Credit: CBS 2) Scattered snow showers, and snow squalls, will be possible after 10 p.m. Saturday and lasting through the late morning on Sunday. (Credit: CBS 2) A rain and snow mix is likely from Sunday midday through the midafternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Minor snow accumulations will be possible, but mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Highs on Sunday will only be in the upper 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) Partly cloudy skies return Monday and Tuesday with mainly dry conditions. Highs on Monday will be in the low 40s and back in the 50s on Tuesday.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Season’s First Snowfall Arrives

CHICAGO (CBS) — The first snowfall of the season officially came Friday for Chicago. (Credit: CBS 2) A “trace” of snow fell at O’Hare International Airport at 1:32 p.m. Snow showers and gusty winds stay with us until early evening. (Credit: CBS 2) The next system quickly moves through Saturday night into Sunday with minor amounts expected. Gusty, chilly winds all weekend will be holding the “feels like” temp in the 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) The low for Friday night is 33 is showers taper off in the evening. On Saturday, it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 39, and on Sunday, the high is 38. (Credit: CBS 2) The normal high is 50.
