GE to split into three companies in latest restructuring

techxplore.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultinational conglomerate General Electric announced Tuesday it will split into three separate, publicly-traded companies in the latest move by the industrial giant to shore up its fortunes. GE will spin off its healthcare and energy businesses, and the remaining core of the century-old company founded by Thomas Edison will...

techxplore.com

