Edward Norton, Keri Russell, Michael Gandolfini & More Join Apple’s ‘Extrapolations’

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
 4 days ago

Apple TV+ continues to expand the cast of its upcoming anthology series Extrapolations as Edward Norton, Keri Russell, Indira Varma, Cherry Jones, and Michael Gandolfini join the climate change drama. The series, which is helmed by Scott Z. Burns (The Report), is set to examine how impending changes to...

