Browns sign RG Wyatt Teller to big contract extension
The Cleveland Browns have locked up one of the key pieces of the offense for several more years. Per numerous reports, the Browns have agreed to a contract extension with right guard Wyatt Teller.
According to Tom Pelissero, it’s a four-year deal worth a total of $56.8 million for Teller. The new contract locks up Cleveland’s starting right guard through the 2025 season.
Teller has emerged as one of the best all-around guards in the league in his third season in Cleveland. Acquired for a pair of Day 3 draft picks from Buffalo, Teller’s blend of power and footwork have been a perfect fit with Kevin Stefanski’s offense and the team’s outside zone scheme.
