NFL

Browns sign RG Wyatt Teller to big contract extension

By Jeff Risdon
 4 days ago
The Cleveland Browns have locked up one of the key pieces of the offense for several more years. Per numerous reports, the Browns have agreed to a contract extension with right guard Wyatt Teller.

According to Tom Pelissero, it’s a four-year deal worth a total of $56.8 million for Teller. The new contract locks up Cleveland’s starting right guard through the 2025 season.

Teller has emerged as one of the best all-around guards in the league in his third season in Cleveland. Acquired for a pair of Day 3 draft picks from Buffalo, Teller’s blend of power and footwork have been a perfect fit with Kevin Stefanski’s offense and the team’s outside zone scheme.

