Surprise looking to stop wild animal feeding on city land

Lake Havasu City Mayor, Cal Sheehy rescinded the March 18, 2020 proclamation that declared the existence of a local emergency, effective November 5, 2021. “Due to the increase in vaccination rate, increase in availability, adequate hospital capacity, and decreasing active case numbers the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer emergent,” said Mayor Cal Sheehy. “Today is yet another important step in bringing this chapter to a close. While the past nearly 20 months have been difficult, we have overcome so much by coming together and supporting each other as a community.”
