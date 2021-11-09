CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Surprise looking to stop wild animal feeding on city land

By Jason Stone Twitter:
yourvalley.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Surprise has erected several signs around its Community Lake notifying people to not feed the animals there. It turns out the city doesn’t want those signs to be merely a...

www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
yourvalley.net

Nice yard! Litchfield Park resumes ‘Yard of the Quarter’ award

Litchfield Park’s ‘Yard of the Quarter’ competition will return in the new year after a brief hiatus during the pandemic. The city’s Recreation and Public Grounds Commission, a seven-member body, will resume the task of choosing the prettiest yard each quarter, then hold a vote to decide the winner. The...
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ
yourvalley.net

Queen Creek Holiday Festival & Parade is back this year

As with many Valley cities last year, the pandemic forced the cancelation or scaling down of holiday events. The story was no different in Queen Creek, which canceled its annual holiday …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
yourvalley.net

Trying to reduce Sun City softball steals

Despite efforts by the Sun City Softball Club and Recreation Centers of Sun City officials, the community’s softball field continues to be a target of crime. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five stories do not include our exclusive content written by our journalists.
SUN CITY, AZ
yourvalley.net

Volunteers to paint Litchfield Park's iconic citrus trees

Litchfield Park’s citrus trees will get a fresh coat of paint as the city’s Recreation and Public Ground’s Commission prepares to host volunteers Saturday and Sunday. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five stories do not include our exclusive content written by our journalists.
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surprise, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Government
Surprise, AZ
Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Government
yourvalley.net

Old-style facade planned at Launch Pad in downtown Mesa

A new mid-century building facade hearkening back to a time when the structure was a Woolworth Department Store is planned at 114 W. Main St. in Mesa. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five stories do not include our exclusive content written by our journalists.
MESA, AZ
Only In Arizona

Winslow, Arizona Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America

Arizona is full of small towns just begging for a visit, and one of them is best known for being mentioned in a popular classic rock song. Located along Route 66, Winslow is a charming little town jam-packed with history and culture. You can even visit the world’s best-preserved meteor crater just outside of the city limits! According to HGTV, Winslow is among the best small towns to visit in America, and we couldn’t agree more.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Cost to build adds to recreation headaches in Surprise

Forget the difficulty of funding Surprise’s Parks and Recreation master plan goals, the one park project on the construction docket is facing skyrocketing costs through the course of the past year. During the Surprise Parks & Recreation advisory committee meeting, department Director Holly Osborn said Countryside Park estimated the project...
SURPRISE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Animal#Digital#Daily Independent E#Independent Newsmedia
yourvalley.net

Upcoming city meetings in Surprise

Here are upcoming public meetings held in Surprise. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five stories do not include our exclusive content written by our journalists. For $5.99, less than 20 cents a day, digital subscribers will receive...
SURPRISE, AZ
news-shield.com

Animals on land equals joy

IRONWOOD, Mich. – Some people worship weekly in a church, synagogue or mosque, carving time out of busy schedules for spiritual renewal. The respite takes place every week in a building. The rest of life is disconnected from it. Others live every day as a prayer, a connection and worship....
IRONWOOD, MI
pbs.org

What Are Wild Coyotes Doing in the Big City?

Chicago is the third-largest city in the U.S., and one of the country’s most diverse. There’s a secret subculture here that’s growing larger by the year but lurks out of sight in shadow — coyotes! More than 4,000 of these canines prowl the streets of Chicago; you’ll even find them stalking amongst the skyscrapers of Michigan Avenue and busy Lake Shore Drive.
CHICAGO, IL
Fast Company

Stop feeding the content beast and start planning a potluck

Too often, brands frame “building community” around serving up content marketing to a Facebook group or mailing list. This sets marketing teams up as the short-order cooks at a chain restaurant, churning out click-worthy posts. Sure, you can get lots of people through the door who leave relatively satisfied. But it’s doubtful they’ll tell friends about what a great experience they had. Your team will burn out, learning little about the customer in the process.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
One Green Planet

Wild Animals are Thriving in New York City Right Now

Wildlife in New York City has never been thriving, much to the surprise of those who live there and take care of the gardens. Adrian Benepe, who is now the president of Brooklyn Botanic Garden, said, “I grew up in the parks. There were never red-tailed hawks or Peregrine falcons or bald eagles. You didn’t even see raccoons there were pigeons and rats and squirrels, that was it. Now there are bald eagles all over the city. This winter, they were in places you haven’t seen them in generations, and they were hunting in Prospect Park.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
knuj.net

City Of Redwood Falls, Redwood Area Animal Shelter, Remind Residents Of Their Policies About Feeding, Catching Stray Cats

Acknowledging that stray and feral cats have been a problem in the community for some time, the City of Redwood Falls created an ordinance making it unlawful to feed stray or feral cats when doing so causes those animals to become a nuisance, or creates an environment where the safety, health and welfare of the community could be compromised. Redwood Falls Police Chief Jason Cotner stated he knows of people in the community who have taken it upon themselves to feed stray and feral cats. While he believes their intentions may be good, they are really making the problem worse. According to Cotner, the police department does receive calls related to stray and feral cats, but he stated the police department does not trap cats. Instead, there is a program through which residents can check out a live trap from city hall. If residents capture a cat, they can take that animal, along with a letter from the city to the Redwood Area Animal Shelter and drop it off there without a fee.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
Marconews.com

Bookworm: A wild takeover in ‘Council of Animals’

All eyes are on you. Twelve of your peers have decided your fate, and you haven't a clue what they'll say. None of their faces are readable. Nobody's smiling but then again, there are no scowls. Will they find this court case favorable for you, or will this go bad? You just can't tell because, in the novel “The Council of Animals” by Nick McDonell, their faces are all furry.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
yourvalley.net

City eyes new fees, regulations for Scottsdale mobile food vendors

A new ordinance that will implement fees and regulations for mobile food vendors is being proposed and planned for discussion by Scottsdale City Council on Dec. 7. The intent is to “protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public by enacting reasonable regulation for mobile food vendors, their employees, agents, lessees or independent contractors,” according to the ordinance document.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Lake Havasu City Ends COVID-19 Emergency Order

Lake Havasu City Mayor, Cal Sheehy rescinded the March 18, 2020 proclamation that declared the existence of a local emergency, effective November 5, 2021. “Due to the increase in vaccination rate, increase in availability, adequate hospital capacity, and decreasing active case numbers the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer emergent,” said Mayor Cal Sheehy. “Today is yet another important step in bringing this chapter to a close. While the past nearly 20 months have been difficult, we have overcome so much by coming together and supporting each other as a community.”
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy