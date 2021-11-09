Surprise looking to stop wild animal feeding on city land

Acknowledging that stray and feral cats have been a problem in the community for some time, the City of Redwood Falls created an ordinance making it unlawful to feed stray or feral cats when doing so causes those animals to become a nuisance, or creates an environment where the safety, health and welfare of the community could be compromised. Redwood Falls Police Chief Jason Cotner stated he knows of people in the community who have taken it upon themselves to feed stray and feral cats. While he believes their intentions may be good, they are really making the problem worse. According to Cotner, the police department does receive calls related to stray and feral cats, but he stated the police department does not trap cats. Instead, there is a program through which residents can check out a live trap from city hall. If residents capture a cat, they can take that animal, along with a letter from the city to the Redwood Area Animal Shelter and drop it off there without a fee.

