Several construction projects begin on Monday, November 8th across the City of Lubbock as well as the South Plains. The first of two shutdowns at 50th Street and Indiana Avenue in Lubbock will take place for the construction of water infrastructure. The project will shut down some northbound lanes on Indiana as well as some westbound lanes along 50th. This project should take around a week to complete, and the second shutdown will happen in mid-December.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO