The Latest: Groups say no nation deserves No 1 on climate

COP26 negotiators on Saturday began coalescing around a hard-fought deal to deliver the emissions reductions needed to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, as the summit's UK presidency warned the world faced a "moment of truth". India struck a discordant note, insisting on the right of developing economies to continue to use fossil fuels, as the two-week meeting in Glasgow edged towards its conclusion by debating a new draft text offered by COP26 president Alok Sharma. But it was a rare note of objection as other influential players signalled their willingness to compromise, after the summit went into an unscheduled extra day Saturday. Chinese negotiator Zhao Yingmin said: "This text is by no means perfect, but we have no intention to open the text again."

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO