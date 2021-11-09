CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: Groups say no nation deserves No 1 on climate

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The Latest on the...

www.ftimes.com

Frankfort Times

The Latest: Charities offer to kick-start climate aid fund

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow:. GLASGOW, Scotland --- Several charities are offering to provide funds to kick-start a separate and independent mechanism for rich countries to support vulnerable nations from climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Frankfort Times

Rested negotiators hope to take climate talks over the line

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Negotiators streamed into the venue for the U.N. climate talks early Saturday, hoping that a good night's sleep would help them seal a deal that could credibly be said to boost the world's efforts to tackle global warming. British officials chairing the talks in Glasgow, Scotland,...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

UK says hopes to close COP26 climate summit Saturday

COP26 climate negotiators late Friday entered an all-night session of talks in Glasgow, with the meeting's UK presidency targeting a global deal later than planned on Saturday. "I envisage formal plenary meetings in the afternoon to adopt decisions and close the session on Saturday," COP26 president Alok Sharma said in a message to delegates late Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
Frankfort Times

The Latest: Huddles delay stocktaking session at UN talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow:. GLASGOW, Scotland — Last-minute smaller negotiations have delayed the larger group of nations from taking up a potential agreement at the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland.
U.K.
AFP

Nations inch towards climate deal at COP26

COP26 climate talks were closing in on a global deal aimed at limiting devastating global warming, with UK organisers hoping for a final agreement to the marathon negotiations on Saturday. Delegates from nearly 200 nations are tasked with keeping alive the 2015 Paris goal of limiting temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as warming-driven disasters hit home around the world. Developing economies led by India have balked at demands to do more to curb emissions without financial support to transition away from fossil fuels and to adapt to the accelerating impacts of climate change. The deadlock pushed COP26 past its scheduled end on Friday, with the summit organisers confirming that a new draft text would not be published for scrutiny until early Saturday in Glasgow.
ENVIRONMENT
Frankfort Times

The Latest: US climate envoy backs draft climate deal

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow:. GLASGOW, Scotland — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has expressed support for the draft climate agreement under consideration at the U.N. summit in Glasgow.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

COP26 deal in sight as nations rally for compromise

COP26 negotiators on Saturday began coalescing around a hard-fought deal to deliver the emissions reductions needed to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, as the summit's UK presidency warned the world faced a "moment of truth". India struck a discordant note, insisting on the right of developing economies to continue to use fossil fuels, as the two-week meeting in Glasgow edged towards its conclusion by debating a new draft text offered by COP26 president Alok Sharma. But it was a rare note of objection as other influential players signalled their willingness to compromise, after the summit went into an unscheduled extra day Saturday. Chinese negotiator Zhao Yingmin said: "This text is by no means perfect, but we have no intention to open the text again."
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Last-minute wrangles threaten to derail climate change summit

Cop26 president Alok Sharma has vowed to bring the Cop26 climate change summit to an end in Glasgow today as last-minute wrangling threatened to derail a proposed deal.With the United Nations gathering already overrunning its two-week schedule, differences remained over the phase-out of fossil fuels, an accelerated timetable for new emission reduction plans and assistance for vulnerable low-lying states.The UK cabinet minister accepted that the draft agreement currently on the table would not satisfy all countries, but insisted that it represents “a package that really moves things forward for everyone”.The 197 countries meeting at the United Nations conference...
ENVIRONMENT
Frankfort Times

Africa's 'Great Green Wall' shifts focus to hold off desert

KEBEMER, Senegal (AP) — The idea was striking in its ambition: African countries aimed to plant trees in a nearly 5,000-mile line spanning the entire continent, creating a natural barrier to hold back the Sahara Desert as climate change swept the sands south. The project called the Great Green Wall...
AFRICA
Frankfort Times

Frankfort Times

Cold cash issues cause problems in global warming talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — U.N. talks to curb global warming ran into last-minute problems Saturday because of cold hard cash. Negotiators in Glasgow, Scotland, held last-minute huddles and pored over fresh proposals for sealing a deal that they hoped could be credibly said to advance worldwide efforts to tackle global warming. But funding issues - specifically, compensation for climate damages and credits in a trading system - caused the discussions to bog down.
ENVIRONMENT
Frankfort Times

San Diego Union-Tribune

Climate consensus appears near; India objects to coal plans

Almost 200 nations are poised after 15 days of contentious climate talks to adopt a compromise on how to curb climate change and to try to keep a key global warming target alive During nearly three hours of discussions, nation after nation said the proposed agreement did not go far enough, but only India and Iran appeared inclined to object on Saturday
SAN DIEGO, CA

