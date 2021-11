It was so very shocking because it was so very unexpected. Going into the game against the Denver Broncos, the Dallas Cowboys looked to have the advantage in almost every aspect. But games aren’t played in the stat sheets, and the six-game win streak came to a crashing halt. The 30-16 win by Denver was reminiscent of the depths of 2020. And it was much worse than the final tally looked, as the score was 30-0 with only 6:32 remaining in the game before Dak Prescott got two late touchdown throws to backup WR Malik Turner that were the epitome of garbage time.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO