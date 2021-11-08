What Dr. Fauci sees coming for the pandemic this winter

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared yesterday at the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on "Next Steps: The Road Ahead for the COVID-19 Response." There, he was asked a question about the future of the pandemic. "Can you help us understand how we should be thinking about the path of this pandemic over the next couple of years?" Senator Tina Smith, United States Senator from Minnesota, asked. "Understanding that we don't have crystal balls and this is an unpredictable virus, what do you think the next six months to two years are gonna look like? And do you expect that COVID is going to become more endemic and less pandemic, as we move forward? And what does this mean for how people are going to be living their lives?" Read on for the answer, and five points that can save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

