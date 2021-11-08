CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Dr. Fauci sees coming for the pandemic this winter

By Patrick Jarenwattananon
WBEZ
WBEZ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States has seen a decline in cases and hospitalizations since the summer’s delta surge — but the decline is declining. COVID-19 is still killing more than 1,000 people in the U.S. every day. New cases still hover around 72,000 per day — and infections are actually trending up in...

www.wbez.org

Comments / 0

EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fox News

Peter Navarro: Why Dr. Fauci Deserves “An Orange Jumpsuit”

On Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, former Trump adviser Peter Navarro explains how he almost got fired from the White House for criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci and why he thinks Fauci should be wearing “an orange jumpsuit.”. “You can blame Donald Trump for the pandemic, but think about this....
POTUS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says This is the #1 Thing to Not Do Right Now

The coronavirus pandemic is far from over, as we have 70,000 cases a day in America and 64 million Americans still unvaccinated. With the holidays approaching, cases could spike again. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night to sound a warning and offer some hope, and also mentioned the #1 thing you should not do this holiday season. Read on for five essential points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
Washington Times

Dr. Fauci’s deadly lie of omission

On May 11, 2021, Dr. Anthony Fauci lied to Senator Rand Paul and Congress about the gain of function experiments his agency funded at a Wuhan bioweapons lab. For that alone, Dr. Fauci belongs in an orange jumpsuit. Yet Dr. Fauci’s far bigger lie is one of omission. Dr. Fauci’s...
U.S. POLITICS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Debunked This COVID Vaccine Myth

In news parents have waited many, many, many months to hear, yesterday, the CDC and CDC head Rochelle Walensky approved a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11, and it's available immediately. (Or as soon as your pharmacy and pediatrician can stock it, which for some may mean early next week.) So will this lead to the "endgame" to the pandemic? In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNN's New Day this morning to discuss where you can get vaccines for kids, what vaccine-hesistant parents should know and when the endgame might come. Read on for 7 life-saving tips you need to know now—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This New Warning

Yes, the coronavirus pandemic is getting tiresome for us all, and hope is on the horizon, with vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 approved last week, and certain new therapeutics helping to prevent hospitalizations and death. Yet it's not going away anytime soon. Cases are plateauing at 70,000 a day. More than 1,000 Americans die daily. Concerned, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on NPR this morning to address Americans. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfxb.com

Dr. Fauci, Dr. Walensky Testify Before Senate Committee

This morning Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Rochelle Walensky testified before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension committee on the United States’ response to the Coronavirus pandemic. The testimony comes as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced today that they will require employers with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated or get tested weekly and wear a mask by January 4th. Senators are expected to ask Fauci about past actions and decisions his agency took related to the virus, while Walensky is expected to discuss the CDC’s recent decision to recommend vaccines to kids ages 5-11.
CONGRESS & COURTS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said What Next Six Months Could Look Like

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared yesterday at the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on "Next Steps: The Road Ahead for the COVID-19 Response." There, he was asked a question about the future of the pandemic. "Can you help us understand how we should be thinking about the path of this pandemic over the next couple of years?" Senator Tina Smith, United States Senator from Minnesota, asked. "Understanding that we don't have crystal balls and this is an unpredictable virus, what do you think the next six months to two years are gonna look like? And do you expect that COVID is going to become more endemic and less pandemic, as we move forward? And what does this mean for how people are going to be living their lives?" Read on for the answer, and five points that can save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
EDUCATION
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said How to End Pandemic By Spring

During a weekend in which comedian Bill Maher pronounced the coronavirus pandemic "over," the number of people who have died from it around the world surpassed 5 million. And people are dying every day. How can you stay safe going into winter and next spring? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with WCCI about just that. Read on for five points of life-saving advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Warned of a Possible Surge

This was a huge coronavirus news week, as a vaccine was approved for 5 to 11 year olds, and the White House announced a January 4th deadline for employees at companies with over 100 employees to get vaccinated. With an estimated 64 million Americans still unvaccinated, we have a long ways to go. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on MSNBC's All in With Chris Hayes to advise on just that, and when and if to expect another sure in cases. Read on for five essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Laid Out the Worst Case Scenario for the End of the Pandemic

When exactly will the pandemic be over? It's a question that has plagued us since cases first started piling up in March 2020, and now, 20 months later, we still don't have an exact answer. Certainly things have improved considerably. The Delta variant surge that brought numbers back to disastrous levels this summer appears to have subsided, and the approval of vaccines for children means that more and more people will soon be fully inoculated against COVID. Even with light at the end of the tunnel, however, some experts have cautioned that we're not out of the woods yet—and as White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently explained, there is a worst case scenario for how this pandemic ends.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Sobering Update About COVID This Winter

COVID numbers hit at an all-time high in the U.S. this past summer, largely brought on by slowing vaccination rates and the fast-spreading Delta variant. But with the summer months now in the rearview mirror, cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have significantly declined over the last few months. In early October, daily COVID cases dropped below 100,000 for the first time since early August, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. At the same time, the country's steps forward with the pandemic might not continue on into the winter months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bay News 9

Dr. Fauci laments politicization of COVID-19: ‘The enemy is the virus’

Dr. Anthony Fauci knows a thing or two about infectious diseases. Currently serving as both the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and chief medical advisor to the president, the 80-year-old has spent over half a century in public health. He has served as a health advisor to every U.S. president since Ronald Reagan; he was at the forefront of combatting the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, and he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from George W. Bush in 2008.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns This is the Biggest Risk When Traveling Right Now

People all across the U.S. decided not to travel to see loved ones for Thanksgiving and Christmas last year, while the coronavirus surged far and wide. But as we approach our second holiday season in the COVID pandemic, things are a lot different. Millions of people are now vaccinated, making the idea of traveling and gathering with others a much safer proposition this year than it was in 2020. And several health officials have agreed, including Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, who has actually encouraged people to gather with family and friends during the 2021 holidays. That doesn't mean there aren't any risks to traveling during COVID, however—even if you're vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Los Angeles

Dr. Fauci Says Covid Cases Are Starting to Climb in Some Areas of the U.S.

Fauci's comments came just a day after the country reported a seven-day average of more than 82,000 new cases, up 11% from the week before. Nationwide cases were down 57% last week from the delta wave's peak this summer, but an influx of Covid patients in the Midwest and Northeast are fueling the sudden increase.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Dr. Fauci and Dr. Walensky to Testify on COVID-19 Response

Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will testify Thursday on President Biden's COVID-19 response. The Senate will hear these experts, among others, and gauge the Biden administration's efforts to curb the virus. This hearing could determine how the government moves forward with its coronavirus initiatives. This comes...
U.S. POLITICS
SELF

Dr. Fauci’s Advice for Parents Unsure About Vaccinating Their Kids

Anthony Fauci, M.D., has words of advice for parents who aren’t sure yet if they should get their young kids vaccinated against COVID-19. Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an NPR interview on Monday that parents of younger kids should follow the numbers when making their personal decision about the first pediatric COVID-19 vaccine approved for kids under 12 in the U.S.
KIDS
