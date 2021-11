Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid is one of the NFL’s winningest coaches and he continues to move up the NFL’s leaderboards in all-time regular-season wins. In November of 2020, Chiefs HC Andy Reid passed Curly Lambeau for the fifth-most combined regular and postseason wins in NFL history. Almost a year later to the day, Reid has now tied the same former Green Bay Packers head coach with 226 career wins during the NFL’s regular season. The best part about this is that the win that gets him the tie is a win over Lambeau’s former team. It’s almost poetic that this occurred following this matchup between the Chiefs and Packers.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO